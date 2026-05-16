Pensioners are leading the way

Metin Yetim

Millions of pensioners, condemned to hunger and poverty by the AKP government, are raising their voices ever louder with each passing day to demand a living wage. Over 16 million pensioners, 5.5 million of whom are forced to survive on a poverty-level pension of 20,000 lira, are struggling to make ends meet across the country.

The pensioner whom the government constantly labels a “burden on the budget”—forced to work in construction until the age of 70, then driven to his death, and expelled from the queue for a care home at 65—is determined to secure his rights through struggle. There is a reason behind the large rallies organised almost every month by the Union of All Pensioners: pensioners want to unite to hold to account those who have condemned them to “waiting for death”. With 125 branches and 35,000 members across the country, the Union of All Pensioners is not giving up on the streets. Most recently, there were protests at 57 locations.

Retirement, which should be a period of dignified rest after years of labour, has been transformed under the one-man regime into a system of “work until you die, die whilst working”. The voices of pensioners rising simultaneously across the country are crying out against both the cost-of-living crisis and the crisis of existence.

Organised by the Union of All Pensioners, pensioners took to the streets at 57 separate locations across the country, filling the squares with the slogan “We will change this dark system that condemns pensioners to poverty” and expressing their opposition to the government by declaring “We want a life of dignity”. Marching and holding a press conference under the slogans “We are pensioners, we are right, we will win”, the pensioners were taking action “against the dark system that turns a blind eye”.

From Rize to Tekirdağ, from Antep to Amasya, from Istanbul to Ankara, a joint press statement issued on behalf of the Union of All Retirees across every corner of the country declared: “Let everyone remember! Retirees are not a burden on this country, but the pride of this country. And that pride will not surrender.” The press statement included the following remarks:

"We are out on the streets to be the voice of pensioners across Turkey, to make the poverty we endure visible, and to shout out our demands for a decent life. The voice rising from the squares has become the voice of a united protest against hunger, poverty, starvation wages and anti-people policies. As pensioners, we have demonstrated once again that the true owners of this country are the millions who have produced, worked and toiled for years. Today, millions of pensioners are condemned to live below the poverty line. As pension payments have dwindled, basic living expenses have become unaffordable. Faced with rising prices for electricity, natural gas, rent, transport and food, pensioners are struggling to make ends meet."

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NO STOPPING, NO REST UNTIL DEMANDS ARE MET

Pensioners filling the squares at 57 locations across the country shouted their demands in unison. Pensioners, condemned to poverty wages that cannot even meet their basic needs and whose rights have been usurped by the government’s constantly changing social security system, are demanding urgent reforms. “We do not want charity; we want our rights. Because we produced all the values of this country. We dedicated our years in factories, fields, schools, hospitals, workshops and public institutions. We refuse to accept the poverty-stricken conditions imposed on us today. We will continue to defend pensioners’ right to life and escalate our struggle in the streets and squares,” said the pensioners, who are demanding the following:

• The government must change.

• An immediate flat-rate increase of 20,000 lira must be granted to every pensioner.

• Holiday bonuses must be at least equal to the minimum wage.

• Easy access to healthcare services must be ensured, and the health contribution from pension payments must be abolished.

• Obstacles to pensioners’ right to organise must be abolished.

• Pension payments must be raised to meet decent living standards.

• The pension calculation rate must be increased.

• A welfare share must be added to pension payments.

• The lowest pension must be brought into line with the starting salary of the lowest-paid public sector worker.

• Public support must be provided for pensioners’ housing, transport, energy and basic needs.

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THOSE WHO CAN’T MAKE ENDS MEET WON’T LEAVE THE SQUARES

Under the AKP government, millions whose rights have been deliberately eroded through policy and who are denied even the most basic right to organise are taking to the streets more than ever before. Zeynel Abidin Ergen, General President of the Union of All Pensioners, stated that the primary reason driving pensioners to come together, organise and take to the streets is financial hardship.

Ergen emphasised that pensioners cannot even afford food, saying, “To such an extent that four out of five pensioners receive a monthly pension below the poverty line. Given this situation, the knife has hit the bone, and pensioners are forced to bring their issues to the fore.

‘Under these conditions, when a beacon of hope appears, they cling to it tightly,’ he said. Ergen explained that through their discussions, they had identified the main issues facing pensioners that need to be resolved in the short and long term, stating, ‘One issue is the holiday bonuses. Another is a flat-rate pay rise to protect against inflation, and a third is the removal of obstacles to organisation.’

Recalling the pressure pensioners face due to the closure of their trade unions and the obstruction of trade union rights, Ergen said, “When we put forward our demands, we find very strong support. Every local branch affiliated with the union is organising within its own dynamics and achieving success. Pensioners are aware of the necessity of organising. Of course, alongside economic hardship, the presence of political pressure, the absence of the rule of law, and the loss of trust in the judiciary have led to pensioners also demanding a change of government. In an environment where people’s children cannot find work, unemployment has reached crisis levels, and our children are becoming housebound, all the conditions for organisation are present. Consequently, with pensioners trapped in both an economic and political impasse, they have no choice but to organise. As we become more aware of this, our organisation is growing,” he said.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emekli çoban ateşini yaktı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 16, 2026.