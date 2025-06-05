Pensioners in Hopa revolted: “We buy bread on credit”

In Hopa, pensioners complained about the high prices in the market. A pensioner said, “Look, don't you see the market, we can't buy sacrifices. We buy bread on credit from the market, we don't have money to buy bread.”

In Artvin's Hopa district, pensioners and small producers drew attention to the cost of living and the increasing difficulties in making a living.

With the Feast of Sacrifice, economic problems have become even more visible, while many citizens say they are unable to meet even their basic needs. Citizens who have retired after working for years say that they cannot make ends meet with the salaries they receive, and that they meet even the most basic needs such as food and shelter with debt.

A retired citizen described the economic picture in the following words:

“God bless Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Look, don't you see the market, we can't buy sacrifices. We buy bread on credit from the market, we have no money to buy bread. The price of tea is low, the market is upside down. What else can I say, it is very difficult to live. How will I live on a 14 thousand lira pension? We even buy bread on credit.”

“THE ECONOMY IS DEAD, EVERYONE OWES THE BANKS”

Retired Feyzullah Altunkaya, on the other hand, stated that he was in debt even when buying a sacrifice and said, “We bought a sacrifice, but we bought it on credit. Yes, we bought it on credit with tea money. What can we do? Half of the tea money has already gone to labour. We made a loss this year.”

Çetin Aydemir, another retired citizen from Hopa, drew attention to the insufficiency of pensions and said, “How can we buy a sacrifice with a pension? The sacrifice is 17-18 thousand liras. It exceeds the pension. There is no economy left, the economy is over. Everyone is in debt to the banks,” he said.

