Pensioners refuse to leave the streets

Labour Service

The regulation raising the minimum pension to 20,000 lira was published in the Official Gazette and came into effect. Pensioners, who found the 1,062 lira increase to the minimum pension insufficient, took to the streets again yesterday.

In Istanbul, in Şirinevler and Kadıköy Söğütlüçeşme; İzmir, Ankara, Mersin, and Kayseri, members of the All Pensioners' Union and citizens gathered in squares, chanting, "Those who say “there are no resources” when it comes to pensioners; when it comes to their allies, capital, the usurious system, and the palace's wastefulness, they don't hesitate for a second to find resources! The AKP-MHP bloc is not only leaving pensioners hungry; it is also using a language that belittles them. By calling pensioners “poor”, telling them to “be grateful” and to “wait for a suitable time”, they are actually saying: “Accept your misery, be quiet, don't protest!”

NOT CHARITY, BUT A RIGHT

Pensioners used the following statements in their press releases: "The pensioners of this country are not a charity group! The pensioners of this country are not slaves to this regime! The pensioners of this country are not servants waiting at the palace gates! Those who see pensioners as a “burden” should know this: The real burden is the regime that leaves pensioners hungry! The real burden is this plundering system that squanders the people's hard-earned money on its cronies! The real burden is this thieving system that steals from the pensioners' tables to fund the palace's reign!"

THERE IS NO SUITABLE TIME

‘There is no suitable time, this regime of misery will end,’ the statement continued, concluding as follows: "The pensioners of this country will not be taken down! The pensioners of this country will not accept their fate! For pensioners to live with dignity, all pensioners must immediately receive a flat-rate increase of 20,000 lira! Our monthly payments cannot be kept below the poverty line; we cannot be fobbed off with “suitable time” fairy tales! Pensioners' trade union rights must be recognised; threats of closure must be lifted! Pensioners will continue to grow the struggle for a dignified life and a honourable future through trade union organisation."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emekli sefalet iktidarına karşı sokağı terk etmiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on January 30, 2026.