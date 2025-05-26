People evicted, deeds given to companies

Gökay Başcan

Mining activities in the region have caused landslides and forced citizens to migrate from the Maden district of Elazığ, but projects continue undeterred. Last year, Cengiz Holding initiated plans to establish a mining operation, an underground mine, a flotation plant, a waste storage facility, ready-mix concrete plants, a mobile crusher, a water supply reservoir, and above-ground and underground explosive storage facilities in the region. Now, the company is expanding its capacity for another mining project.

Eti Bakır A.Ş., a subsidiary of Cengiz Holding, which is conducting mining activities in the Aslantaşı and Bahçelievler neighbourhoods where people were forcibly evicted from their homes, has decided that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is not required for the capacity increase.

EVICTIONS HAVE TAKEN PLACE

Elazığ, a district that has been known as ‘Maden’ (mine) for a long time due to copper mining activities in the region, has now become a city run by mining companies. Evacuations took place in the region after the risk of landslides increased due to the copper mine, which was introduced as the largest of its kind when it was established. A total of 278 residential properties and 232 workplaces, including the District Government Building and the District Police Headquarters, were evacuated. Despite the evacuation of residential areas and shops, no new locations were allocated to the residents. The residents were left in a state of hardship for a long time.

CAPACITY INCREASE

In recent years, Eti Bakır T.Ş., affiliated with Cengiz Holding, has set its sights on the district where Eti Gümüş A.Ş., affiliated with Yıldızlar SSS Holding, has been operating for many years. Eti Bakır, which has established two separate large mines and facilities, has recently initiated the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process to expand and revise the project. The Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change has decided that an EIA is not required for the application submitted for area revision in the EIA zones, changes to the blasting pattern at the limestone quarry, and an increase in quarry production.

At the facility, where blasting will be conducted every two days, the production volume at the site will increase from 1.5 million to 2.5 million per year with the capacity increase.

On the other hand, according to the information in the EIA file, the project area consists of privately owned agricultural lands and forest areas. There are also underground and surface water resources in the project area.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Halk kovuldu, tapu şirketlere verildi, published in BirGün newspaper on May 26, 2025.