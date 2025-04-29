People's anger will shatter the regime's rosy dream

Politics Service

The Palace administration, which fails to gain public support on almost any issue, is dreaming of turning the country into a family-run state. Since the local elections on 31 March, the regime has been losing support in public opinion polls and has lost mass backing on key issues. Still, it tries to cling to power with a minority group of profiteers, cronies, and reactionaries.

While merit has become a rarity even in the smallest recruitment processes, the greed for profit exposed by those giving testimony as complainants in the İBB investigations is laid bare. While the overwhelming majority rise up against injustices in the streets, campuses, and squares, the privileged minority benefiting from the regime sees itself as the rightful owner of the country.

THE COUNTRY IS UNGOVERNABLE

Virtually all public opinion polls show that support for the government is eroding. The proportion of people who believe that the 19 March operations were based on legal grounds is stuck around 25%. The overwhelming majority of society believes the Palace can no longer govern the country. Support for the AKP continues to decline day by day.

POVERTY IS DEEPENING

The economy is seen as the country’s most pressing problem, with millions struggling with poverty and the cost of living. All surveys identify the economic crisis, unemployment, and financial hardship as the top concerns.

RELYING ON FOREIGN BACKING

Losing support at home, Erdoğan is trying to prolong his rule through the backing of global powers. Once praised to the skies by US President Trump, Erdoğan now remains silent on issues such as Palestine, Cyprus, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

DON’T GET YOUR HOPES UP

As debates continue over whether President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will run again, his son Bilal Erdoğan’s name has started to surface in Ankara circles. Speaking to Russian news agency TASS at the 7th Ethnosport Forum in St. Petersburg, Bilal Erdoğan responded to the rumours. When asked, “Do you want to become president?” he replied, “I have no political ambitions. I’m often asked this question, but I want to remain a leader who encourages young people to work on areas they feel empowered in civil society.”

NO JOBS WITHOUT A FAVOUR

A village headman from Maraş asked for a favour to secure a job for his nephew at the Forestry Directorate. AKP MP and former Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirişçi accepted the request and even shared it on social media. Kirişçi mistakenly posted the village headman’s message in his Instagram story. Sinan Killit, requesting a reference for his nephew applying for a machine operator position at the Forestry Directorate, wrote, “If you can help our fellow citizen, I would be very grateful on behalf of the village head and my neighbourhood.”

DESIRE FOR A PUTIN-STYLE REGIME

TRT Haber's Bayburt correspondent Murat Söylemez commented on a post by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan targeting CHP leader Özgür Özel, saying: “President Hakan, in Russia anyone who opposes Putin ends up dead by accident or otherwise. Putin offered condolences to all of them. Those who call our leader a dictator are roaming freely in our country. I hope I made myself clear?”

In a public statement, TRT responded: “The person referred to in the media reports under the claim of 'a journalist targeting opposition figures' only contributed minimally to local news flow in the past and has never been part of our organisation. The said post reflects the individual's own opinion and bears no institutional affiliation, approval, or representation of TRT.”

BAN ON NEGATIVE NEWS

Journalist Metin Cihan brought claims of pressure and censorship on news channels to the fore by sharing WhatsApp messages from TGRT Haber on social media. According to Cihan’s posts, Aslıhan Yeltekin Ören, spouse of İhlas Holding Chairman Mücahid Ören and head of the media group, intervened in TGRT Haber’s content. She reportedly objected to a character generator (KJ) used in a report on rising child labour and instructed staff not to include “negative things.” Cihan also alleged that she asked the staff, “Is there another boss I don’t know about?” TGRT Haber and İhlas Holding have not issued any statements regarding the claims.

HE LET IT SLIP OUT

Cem Küçük, known for announcing arrests and detentions targeting opposition figures in advance during live broadcasts, made a confession-like statement. Speaking live on TGRT Haber, Küçük said, “These are in the letters sent by the prosecutor.” He then corrected himself by saying “that leaked.” The moment went viral on social media. In a previous statement, Küçük had said that İstanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek was his friend.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Rejimin pembe rüyasını halkın öfkesi bölecek, published in BirGün newspaper on April 29, 2025.