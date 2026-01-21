People's resistance will defeat the darkness

Politics Service

In Syria, after HTŞ forces seized areas held by SDF with the support of the US and Israel, the changing balance of power in the region had a significant impact on domestic politics. Developments in Syria were the main agenda topic at yesterday's party group meetings. Statements made by prominent actors in the process raised questions about the direction of the solution discussions.

MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli delivered the message, ‘Damascus's security is Ankara's security,’ at his party's group meeting. Stating that the process of a terror-free Turkey is vital, Bahçeli said, "Along with Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor have been liberated from captivity, oppression, coercion and occupation. The SDF and YPJ, which resisted the 10 March agreement, dragged their feet at every opportunity, and sabotaged the table and the negotiation environment with external influences, have been driven out of the areas they held by force and weapons in a comprehensive sweep operation. The latest developments are extremely positive and noteworthy for Syria, the countries in the region, and our country, Turkey. The YPJ is a terrorist organisation and has no connection to the Kurds. Not only the west of the Euphrates, but also the east must be cleansed of terrorism," he said.

WE ARE SENSITIVE

CHP Leader Özgür Özel made the following statement on the subject at his party's group meeting: "We are sensitive to the Kurds in Syria, who are our relatives, and we are sensitive and concerned about the Alawites in Syria, who are also our relatives. We see the Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, Druze and Alawites in Syria as our brothers, relatives, neighbours and an inseparable part of us. We attach importance to diplomacy, sitting at the table and everyone keeping their promises. It should be understood that the tense environment will benefit no one. We reject all aggressive rhetoric. We say to those who are trying to once again create the narrative that Kurds are terrorists: do not hurt our Kurdish brothers and sisters in Turkey or our relatives in Syria."

STRONG RESPONSE TO BAHÇELİ

DEM Party held its group meeting this week in Nusaybin, on the Kamishli border, in response to the attacks by the interim administration HTŞ and its allied forces on the SDF and Kurdish neighbourhoods in Syria. Before the meeting, DEM Party MPs and the accompanying crowd gathered at the Railway Junction. The crowd marched to the Border Park with Co-Chairs Hatimoğulları and Bakırhan. Speaking at the public group meeting after the march, Hatimoğulları said, ‘Those who support HTŞ are sabotaging this process.’ Bakırhan responded to Bahçeli's statement that ‘the SDF does not represent the Kurds’ by saying, ‘Are we going to ask you who represents whom? The SDF certainly represents the Kurds. The autonomous administration represents all the peoples there. You cannot make that judgement. If you put it to a vote, could you get the consent of this community? You couldn't.’

After the group meeting, the crowd marched towards the Kamishli border. Dozens of people crossed the barbed wire fence at the border and entered Kamishli. A group that crossed the barricades took down the Turkish flag planted on the Turkey-Syria border. DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan stated, "The flag-taking incident deeply saddens us. Our party has no problem with the flag," said DEM Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan.

WE WILL DEFEAT POLITICAL ISLAMIST FASCISM

LEFT Party: Imperialist plans for destruction in Syria continue to trample on the lives of the people. This imperialist strategy, based on dividing and ruling the people, produces nothing but destruction and bloodshed. In the face of these massacres, the stance of certain so-called opposition circles, which legitimise the attacks of the HTŞ gang with nationalist blindness, serves no purpose other than to increase the reactionary darkness in our country. It is clear that no gains can be made in favour of the people by leaning on US imperialism and reconciling with reactionary regimes that collaborate with it.

Every link forged with imperialism is a new chain forged around the future of the people. The LEFT Party will fight shoulder to shoulder with those who resist to stop the attacks and massacres of jihadist gangs in Syria against all peoples, especially the Kurds and Alevis. It is the organised and united struggle of the people that will dispel this darkness. We will unite and fight against imperialism and the fascism of political Islam to ensure that the peoples determine their own destiny and achieve a free, democratic future. We will achieve democracy, freedom and peace through the united struggle of all peoples and workers, whether Kurdish, Turkish, Alevi or Sunni.

TKP: In Syria, which was dragged into civil war by an international operation involving a broad coalition, primarily the US, Britain, Israel and Turkey, and then handed over to the gang known as HTŞ, a new phase of bloody reckonings based on ethnic identity and sectarianism has begun. There is no other way out but to stand up together for an egalitarian republic against imperialism and exploitation, and for secularism.

EMEP: ISIS forces, now standing at attention before the US to dismantle Rojava's status; US imperialism, still fighting ISIS while collaborating with it; the Turkish government, which encourages armed gangs and declares Shara a brother; and the reactionary dictatorships of the Middle East have all descended upon Rojava. Rojava belongs to the Rojavans, and the fate of the region must be determined by all the peoples living there.

HDK: Remaining silent in the face of today's attacks on Rojava is complicity in crime. We call on all democratic forces and the international community to stand by the will of the Rojava peoples and to increase solidarity. Where imperialism and regional powers hope to profit from the strife among the peoples of the Middle East, we salute the resistance of the Kurdish people, who are strengthening their self-defence against the remnants of ISIS.

THE ATTACKS MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY

A solidarity rally attended by thousands of people was held in Erbil against the attacks launched by the Syrian Army and Damascus-backed groups on Rojava. Gathering in front of the historic Erbil Citadel, the crowd chanted slogans of support for the Democratic Syrian Forces (DSG) and the people of Rojava. Thousands of people filling the square in front of Erbil Citadel drew attention to Kurdish unity. They emphasised that the attacks in Rojava were directed against the will of the entire Kurdish people. The crowd, carrying banners and placards, demanded an immediate halt to the attacks. Meanwhile, the Dersim Labour and Democracy Platform also protested the attacks on Rojava. At a press conference held on Sanat Street, a call was made for the attacks to be stopped immediately.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Karanlığı halkların direnişi dağıtacak, published in BirGün newspaper on January 21, 2026.