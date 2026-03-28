Persistence in fossil fuels leads to record emissions

İlayda Sorku

Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has once again highlighted the direction of the AKP regime’s climate policy. Annual greenhouse gas emissions data reveal that the country is moving away from emission reductions in the face of the climate crisis, and that fossil fuel-centred policies continue.

In 2024, greenhouse gas emissions rose by 5.3 per cent to 584.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. Consequently, emissions reached a historic high both in total and on a per capita basis. According to the data, per capita emissions rose from 4.2 tonnes in 1990 to 6.8 tonnes in 2024. Total emissions, meanwhile, increased by 155 per cent compared to 1990, rising from 228.9 million tonnes to 584.5 million tonnes.

The main cause of the increase was the energy sector. Energy-related emissions, which stood at 143.7 million tonnes in 1990, reached 419.9 million tonnes in 2024. Transport emissions also increased approximately fourfold over the same period, rising to 100.8 million tonnes. While emissions from industry rose to 75.7 million tonnes, increases continued in the agriculture and waste sectors. After peaking in 2021, emissions showed a limited decline over the following two years but rose again in 2024 to reach their highest level, revealing that Turkey continues to pursue a growth model reliant on fossil fuels.

WE MUST SAY GOODBYE TO COAL

Özgür Gürbüz, a member of the Board of Directors of the Ekosfer Association, stated: “It is worrying that Turkey, which is preparing to host the UN Climate Conference in Antalya at the end of the year, has reached a historic peak in greenhouse gas emissions.”

Highlighting that there had been an increase of over 5 per cent in both total emissions and per capita emissions, Gürbüz remarked, “This rate of increase and current trajectory will bring us to the same level as the developed countries we criticise in a very short time, and in fact has already brought us to that level with some of them. This means our excuses are running out.”

Gürbüz, emphasising that the solution lies in abandoning fossil fuels, said: “Turkey must immediately announce a roadmap outlining its plans to phase out fossil fuels, starting with coal-fired power stations.” It must not attend COP 31 without having bid farewell to coal. Saying goodbye to oil, coal and gas will not only protect the climate, soil, air and water, but will also contribute to the economy by reducing the energy import bill.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Fosilde ısrar, emisyonda rekor, published in BirGün newspaper on March 28, 2026.