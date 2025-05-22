Persuasion by civil war

Umut Can Fırtına

While the transition period in Syria, where the jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took over on 8 December, continues, the political situation in the country remains fragile. The agreement between the jihadist government in Damascus and the Kurdish forces in Rojava has not been fulfilled. Uncertainty continues after clashes between the Druze, supported by Israel, which continues its occupation in the south, and groups loyal to Damascus. Tensions are high after massacres in coastal cities where Alawites are the majority. Turkey has still not completely left Syria.

In the midst of all this fragility, sanctions against Damascus are being lifted one by one, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's words in defence of Trump's meeting with Colani, ‘The civil war in Syria is a few weeks away’ continue to resonate.

‘BENEFICIAL FOR EVERYONE’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, which is examining President Donald Trump's proposed budget request for the State Department for the 2026 fiscal year. Rubio said that jihadist rule in Syria is “potentially collapsing’ and that the country is ‘weeks, not months, away from a full-scale war of epic proportions.”

Rubio warned that the country would be ‘de facto disintegrated’ and reminded of the ‘Arab Spring’ and said, “If you look at the past, you will see that when Syria is destabilised, the whole region is destabilised.”

‘WE PREPARED COLANİ’

On the other hand, the last US ambassador to Damascus, Robert Ford, admitted that “we took Shara out of the terrorist world and brought him into politics.”

Ford said that his first meeting with Colani took place at the invitation of a UK-based conflict resolution organisation in March 2023 in Idlib, where he was the leader of the HTS, and added: “They invited me to help them in their efforts to bring this man out of the terrorist world and into normal politics.”

Hassan Shaybani, the Foreign Minister of the jihadist government in Syria, said in response to Ford's confession that his visit to Syria in 2023 was intended to directly observe the experience of the revolution in the liberated areas. On the other hand, Shaybani thanked the European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Representative Kaja Kallas for their decision to completely lift economic sanctions in a telephone conversation.

ATTACK ON RUSSIAN BASE

Two Russian soldiers were allegedly killed in an attack on the Hmeymimim Air Base, which is used by the Russian army, in the Jabla district of the Latakia province of Syria. It was stated that those who attacked the base, where hundreds of Alawite families took shelter, were jihadists from Damascus, and clashes broke out after the attack. Russia and Syria have not yet made an official statement on the attack.

∗∗∗

Sarkis Kassargian

GUARANTEES FOR EVERYONE EXCEPT SYRIANS

Syrian journalist Sarkis Kassargian said that Rubio's statements were oriented towards domestic politics in the US and added: “It is expected that there will always be a break in Syria, because neither the system nor the stones are in place.”

PROMISED TO THE GULF

Referring to the fact that the US President does not have a big say despite his broad powers, Kassargian said: “Trump needs to convince Congress and the Senate. Rubio's reminder of the ‘Arab Spring’ is because they want there to be no break in the region for US interests. For the time being, there is no such turning point on the ground.”

Kassargian pointed out that the US sanctions could be an obstacle for Gulf capital to enter Syria, “Trump made a promise to the Gulf. Congress needs to take serious steps to fulfil this promise. There is an active wing in Congress that still sees (Ahmet) Shara as ‘Colani’, as an ‘enemy’. Not only the Congress, but also the security secretary, the Ministry of Defence, the FBI and many other departments share this view.”

Reminding the statements of former US Ambassador to Syria Robert Ford, Kassargian said, “They asked me to include Colani in politics.’ ‘Normally, these confessions would have come years later. When we put these two statements together, this hasty picture becomes clear.”

Noting that the risk of civil war and disintegration in Syria has never disappeared, Kassargian continued as follows: “However, if we look at the past, in the Middle East this happened with an external will, as in the case of Libya. In Syria, all actors seem to be reconciled. Even Israel has recently given Israel some guarantees, such as the handing over of (former Israeli spy Eli) Cohen's belongings, meetings with Damascus officials in Tel Aviv. In other words, Colani knows that if there is going to be an internal problem, it will be due to external interference. In order to avoid pressure from the outside, it is trying to guarantee everyone except Syrians, saying, ‘Let me get the approval from the outside, then we will see what we will do inside’.”

∗∗∗

Hediye Levent

THE DANGER IS REAL, THE AIMS ARE NOT HUMANITARIAN

Stating that ‘there is a grain of truth’ in Rubio's statements, journalist Levent said, “If the state structure is not established, the country will be the scene of savagery, looting and massacres like in dystopian films. The situation on the ground is deteriorating and will become very difficult to control.” and, added: “However, the Trump administration does not look at the situation from a humanitarian point of view,’ Levent said: ‘No country can make any investment in Syria without lifting the Caesar Act sanctions. Regional powers such as the rich Gulf states and the US see Syria as an energy and security route. As Rubio said, an explosion in Syria would engulf the entire region, including Lebanon. That is why they have taken action to eliminate this problem as soon as possible in a ‘win-win’ relationship.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İç savaşla ikna çabası, published in BirGün newspaper on May 22, 2025.