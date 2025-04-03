Pianist Davide Martello has been deported

Martello shared a post on his Instagram account titled “Finally, I’m back in the democratic world.”

In his post, Martello said that during the moments when his piano was being confiscated, the police forced him to post a message saying “I won’t be able to play tonight.”

Martello stated that he was followed by plainclothes police officers from Kadıköy all the way to the Bulgarian border. His full statement is as follows:

"Good bye Istanbul 🇹🇷 I’m sorry I couldn’t play and support you any longer. It was a short but intense visit. This time they catched and detained me through 20 POLISI guys near the Mehmet Ayvaltas square. Long story short… as soon they cornered me and my piano they tried to force me for 20 minutes to post something on my Instagram saying that “I’m not able to play tonight” but luckily they didn’t get that my main phone had to be connected to a different phone (my WiFi router) to be online. While they were a bit distracted to get another Wifi guy, I pulled my second phone and “wrote maybe my fastest posted story ever” (shoes). After they realized that I had posted something everything took a more serious turn and they brought me to their police station. While I was there they tried to separate my trailer from my car. They didn’t succeed and during the process they demolished my hydraulic brake system on my trailer. At first I didn’t noticed it but then at the Bulgarian border the tires of my trailer were super hot because of the broken drum-hydraulic brake system. During the long drive from Kadiköy to Bulgaria I kinda felt that my car was having a hard time pushing the trailer. Then a nice Bulgarian border guard looked into it and told me about it, the smell was horrible! The thing was… During the drive I couldn’t stop because I was being followed by some undercover cops. The only time I stopped was only after a few Kilometers at a gas station and they stopped their car too and I approached them to ask them if they could return my hotel keys to the “Nest-Hotel” in which I was checked in for the night. (Dear hotel owner: if you are reading this post, don’t worry. I will send you the key back to you as soon as I can) Anyways, they drove away and were hiding near by, I stopped again and they were signaling me not to engage with them, that was super weird. Now I’m here, tired & waiting for the only mechanic in this little Bulgarian village with this weird penalty about the solar panels (to charge my e-piano) on my trailer (picture 2) who I didn’t even payed. I guess they just tried to find a reason to deport me?!. I will keep you posted, I love you Turkey 🇹🇷"