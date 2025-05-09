PKK announces it has held its congress

The 12th Congress of the PKK was held between 5 and 7 May. It was stated that the results of the 12th Congress and detailed information and documents regarding the decisions taken will be shared with the public in the near future.

PKK announced that its congress was held between 5 and 7 May. In the statement, it was said, “Comprehensive and detailed information and documents regarding the results and decisions of the 12th Congress of the PKK will be shared with the public very soon after the results from two different areas are consolidated.”

The statement also noted that the perspectives and proposals presented by PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan to the congress were read and evaluated, and that the short report of the PKK Central Committee was read and discussed during the congress.

It was also stated, “The 12th Congress of the PKK commemorated with respect and gratitude martyr Sırrı Süreyya Önder, one of those who contributed the most to its preparation.”

It was reiterated that the detailed information and documents regarding the decisions taken at the congress will be shared with the public very soon, once the results from two different areas are combined.

Source: PKK kongresini topladığını açıkladı