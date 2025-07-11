PKK lays down arms, first statement released

Following Abdullah Öcalan's call, the PKK, which decided to disband itself, laid down its arms today at a ceremony held in the city of Sulaymaniyah in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (IKBY).

The disarmament ceremony was held at the Casana Cave.

It was reported that the first group of PKK members destroyed their weapons. Footage of the weapons being laid down is also expected to be released.

STATEMENT FROM THE PKK

According to ANF, the following was stated in a statement signed by the Peace and Democratic Society Group of the PKK.

"As the Peace and Democratic Society Group, which was formed to accelerate the process of democratic change and transformation, we respectfully greet everyone here who is witnessing our historic democratic action.

We, the women and men freedom fighters who joined the PKK at different times and took up arms to fight against the denial and annihilation of the Kurdish existence, have come here today in response to the call made by Kurdish People's Leader Abdullah Öcalan on 19 June 2025. Our arrival is also based on Leader Abdullah Öcalan's Call for Peace and a Democratic Society, announced on 27 February 2025, and the decisions of the 12th PKK Congress held on 5-7 May. As a step of goodwill and determination for the practical success of the Peace and Democratic Society process, and in order to continue our struggle for freedom, democracy and socialism through democratic politics and legal means, and on the basis of the enactment of democratic integration laws, we are destroying our weapons of our own free will in your presence.

We hope that this step we are taking will bring peace and freedom to all our people, especially women and young people, to the people of Turkey and the Middle East, and to all humanity.

We wholeheartedly agree with Leader Abdullah Öcalan's statement, ‘I believe in the power of politics and social peace, not weapons, and I call on you to put this principle into practice,’ and we are deeply proud and honoured to be fulfilling this historic principle.

We know that nothing has been easy, free of cost, or achieved without struggle up to this point; on the contrary, everything has been won through daily struggle, paying heavy prices, and fighting tooth and nail. Of course, the road ahead will also be a difficult struggle. We are well aware of this reality, and on this basis, we wholeheartedly believe in the ideas and paradigm of Leader Abdullah Öcalan, and we trust in ourselves and our collective strength as a community of comrades in order to achieve new successes and democratic gains.

In this environment, where fascist oppression and exploitation are on the rise worldwide, our region, the Middle East, has turned into a sea of blood, and our people need a free, equal, and democratic life in peace more than ever before, we see and feel the great importance, correctness, and urgency of this historic step we have taken.

We hope that everyone, women and youth, workers and labourers, socialist and democratic forces, all peoples and humanity will see, understand, and appreciate the historical value of this step we have taken towards peace and democracy.

On this basis, we call on all regional and global powers responsible for the suffering of our people to respect our people's extremely legitimate and democratic national rights and to support the peace and democratic solution process.

We call on all peoples, especially women and youth, workers and labourers, democratic and socialist forces, intellectuals, writers, academics, lawyers, artists and politicians, to correctly understand this historic step we have taken and to stand in solidarity with us and our people. We also call on everyone to fight more actively for the physical freedom of Leader Abdullah Öcalan and the democratic political solution to the Kurdish question, and to develop and strengthen the global democratic and socialist international struggle and solidarity.

We call on our people and all political forces to correctly understand the characteristics of the historical process we are experiencing and the Peace and Democratic Society process developed by Leader Apo, to successfully fulfil their educational, organisational, and action-oriented tasks in all areas, and to develop democratic life.

Oppression and exploitation will come to an end; freedom and solidarity will prevail.

The Peace and Democratic Society process will undoubtedly achieve success."

Source: PKK silah bıraktı, ilk açıklama geldi