PKK official Karasu: "We will implement the dissolution of the PKK, no one should have any doubts"

Following the discussions triggered by PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan's call for disarmament and dissolution on February 27, senior PKK official Mustafa Karasu announced that they would implement the dissolution of the PKK.

In a television program he attended, high-ranking PKK official Mustafa Karasu commented on Öcalan’s call.

"NO ONE SHOULD HAVE ANY DOUBTS"

Addressing the discussions on whether the PKK would comply with Abdullah Öcalan's call, Karasu stated: "The PKK is a leadership movement. The leadership has determined the PKK’s politics and ideology. We, as individuals, cannot fully represent this movement and struggle, but the leadership embodies the representation of the movement as a whole. We are aware of this. We have always approached it with this understanding. We will implement the transformation set forth by the leadership—the dissolution of the PKK and the termination of the armed struggle. No one should have any doubts about this. The state and government must also fulfill the necessary steps towards democratization without resorting to any excuses."

PKK HAD DECLARED A CEASEFIRE

Following Öcalan’s call, the PKK issued a statement announcing a ceasefire and stated that in order to convene the dissolution congress, conditions must be provided for Abdullah Öcalan to lead the congress.

