PKK: We declare a ceasefire

The PKK has declared a ceasefire, stating that they support Abdullah Öcalan's call and will implement its requirements. The organization's leadership issued a statement following Öcalan's call on February 27 for disarmament and dissolution.

According to ANF, the statement announced that a ceasefire has been declared, effective from today, to "pave the way for the realization of Öcalan's Call for Peace and Democratic Society." The PKK emphasized that they are ready to convene a congress but stressed that the congress "must be guided and conducted by Öcalan."

The statement highlighted that a new historical process has begun, stating, "This will have a significant impact on the development of free life and democratic governance worldwide. In this regard, responsibility lies with all of us; everyone must uphold their duties and responsibilities and fulfill the necessary requirements."

Emphasizing the importance of the call, the statement added, "As the PKK, we fully support the content of this call and affirm that we will adhere to and implement its requirements on our part. However, we want to underscore that for success, a suitable democratic political and legal framework must also be in place."

"ÖCALAN MUST LEAD THE PROCESS"

The statement announced that a ceasefire has been declared, effective from today, to implement Öcalan's "Call for Peace and Democratic Society" and that "no armed action will be taken unless attacked."

The PKK stated that they are ready to convene a party congress but emphasized that "for this to happen, a secure environment must be established, and Öcalan must personally guide and lead the process."

The statement continued:

"The concrete realities clearly show that for the successful implementation of the Call for Peace and Democratic Society, for the democratic resolution of the Kurdish issue, for the democratization of Turkey and the Middle East, and for the advancement of the global democracy movement, Leader Abdullah Öcalan must attain physical freedom to live and work under free conditions, and he must be able to establish unrestricted communication with whomever he wishes, including his comrades. We hope that the relevant state institutions will fulfill these requirements."

"REQUIREMENTS MUST BE SUCCESSFULLY FULFILLED"

"The call is certainly not an end but, on the contrary, a completely new beginning. As the statement strikingly highlights, it signifies the necessity of clearly and decisively carrying out what we should have done over the last 35 years in general and the past 20 years in particular but could not accomplish sufficiently at the time.

In this regard, it is essential to correctly and adequately understand the Leadership’s Call, its rationale, the characteristics of the new process it has initiated, and the duties it entails, and to successfully fulfill its requirements. Approaching the content of the call with great responsibility and seriousness and ensuring its successful implementation in all areas is of historical significance."

