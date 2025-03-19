Police block students protesting in support of İmamoğlu at İstanbul University

Bilge Su Yıldırım

Following the annulment of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor and expected CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu’s university diploma, he was detained early this morning as part of two separate investigations targeting İBB, with hundreds of police officers raiding his home.

In response to the decision and the detentions, students from İstanbul University gathered in front of the university’s Esnaf Cafeteria to protest.

Students from Boğaziçi University, Yıldız Technical University, and İstanbul Technical University also joined the demonstration. The students began marching from the cafeteria towards the university’s main gate, where a press statement was planned.

POLICE BLOCK STUDENT PROTEST

As the students marched, they were stopped by the police in front of the Faculty of Economics.

Chanting "Open, open, remove the barricade!", students booed the police blockade. They also shouted "The day will come, the tide will turn, AKP will answer to the people!"

Students not present at the protest site followed the demonstration from outside.

Meanwhile, students on the other side of the barricade were prevented from entering the protest area by the police, chanting "Tear down the barricade, let the march begin!"

Source: İstanbul Üniversitesi'nde İmamoğlu'na destek eylemi yapan öğrencilere polis engeli!