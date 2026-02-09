Police enter Boğaziçi University: Pepper spray used against students

The watch that began in response to the planned relocation of the rooms in Hamlin Hall used by four student clubs at Boğaziçi University (Sports Committee, Underwater Sports Club, Music Club and Fine Arts Club) to the Hisar Campus is continuing today as well.

After a meeting held in the office of trustee-appointed Rector Naci İnci, who has continued to restrict students’ social spaces more and more, entry to the university was restricted over the weekend, barricades were set up around the campus and a TOMA was brought to the front of the university.

RIOT POLICE ENTER THE UNIVERSITY

Following the clearing out of the rooms on the South Campus, Boğaziçi University students began a watch. According to information obtained by BirGün, after a large group of students gathered in front of the South Campus, riot police units entered the university.

Police who set up a barricade in front of the Hamlin Hall building are preventing students from entering.

Making announcements to students saying, “What you are doing is unlawful,” the police used pepper spray on students.

Reacting to the police entering the university campus, students chanted, “Naci İnci is not our rector.”

CHP MP for Istanbul Yunus Emre, who came to campus to support the students, began talks with the police. CHP MP for İzmir Yüksel Taşkın also came to the university.

Students who entered the Student Activities Building (ÖFB), which also contains a sports hall and a theatre hall, are holding a forum at Dodge Hall.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Boğaziçi Üniversitesi'ne polis girdi: Nöbetteki öğrencilere biber gazıyla müdahale, published in BirGün newspaper on February 9, 2026.