Police intervene in miners’ march to the Ministry of Energy: Gökay Çakır and Başaran Aksu detained

On the eighth day of the march to Ankara launched by Doruk Mining workers demanding payment of their wages, Independent Mining-Workers Union General President Gökay Çakır, the union’s organizing specialist Başaran Aksu, and the miners were detained.

Mining workers who set out from Eskişehir under the leadership of the Independent Mining Workers’ Union marched to Ankara to demand the rights they have been unable to receive for years from Doruk Mining, a subsidiary of Yıldızlar SSS Holding. For five months, miners seeking to march to the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources to reclaim their stolen rights were surrounded by police.

In a statement issued by the union, it was declared: “Block the path of Sabahattin, the rights-stealer, not the miners. Sabahattin, listen—the miners have arrived! Miners descend into the underground wrapped in shrouds. We came to Ankara in our shrouds; we will not return from here without our rights! Either we will get our rights, or we will leave our coffins here!”

THE WORKERS’ DEMANDS

In addition to their wages that have gone unpaid for months, the workers are demanding payment of seniority and notice period compensation for the periods before and after the Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) era.

Furthermore, the miners are demanding an end to the forced unpaid leave imposed against their will, as well as the provision of working conditions that comply with occupational health and safety regulations.

The reinstatement of workers dismissed for engaging in union activities and the nationalization of the mine to ensure job security are also among their demands.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Maden işçilerinin Enerji Bakanlığı'na yürüyüşüne polis müdahalesi: Gökay Çakır ve Başaran Aksu gözaltında, published in BirGün newspaper on April 20, 2026.