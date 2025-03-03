Police operation on İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality: Computer belonging to Medya A.Ş. seized

İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) subsidiary Medya A.Ş. was subjected to a police operation, during which a computer containing accounting records was seized. Investigations targeting İBB President Ekrem İmamoğlu, including 'political ban' and 'fake diploma' inquiries, continue, with the municipal subsidiary Medya A.Ş. now also under scrutiny.

According to reports from AA, as part of an investigation conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, teams from the Istanbul Police Department's Financial Crimes Division arrived at İstanbul Medya A.Ş. in Şişli. The teams conducted a search and seized a computer used by an employee to obtain evidence of the alleged crime. After completing the search, the teams left the premises.

Source: İBB’ye polis operasyonu: Medya A.Ş’ye ait bilgisayara el konuldu