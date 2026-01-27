Polling preferences run counter to the natural flow of life: Are we indecisive?

Yaşar Aydın

The country is completely lacking in income, justice and freedom. There is a major pandemic affecting millions of people, with no end in sight. The streets are suffocating. All segments of society, regardless of whether they are retired, young, working or women, are in this state of mind. You would be lucky to find anyone who is satisfied with their life.

The situation is so dire for citizens that they are unable to look up and see that the world and the Middle East are in turmoil. A significant portion of the country is only concerned with its own situation. With the constant barrage of information and the ever-changing agenda, the public's perception is completely fragmented. This is a deliberate strategy of the regime. It wants to get through its weakest period, the period when it cannot generate consent, in this way. For a regime with no will to solve any problems, the squeeze-and-explode situation not only buys time but also creates an unparalleled opportunity. There are dozens of issues: the minimum wage, pension increases, the collapse of healthcare, the destruction of trust in justice, the hopelessness of young people, women facing violence and death every day. Yet the regime manages to govern despite being in the minority, without giving any of these problems a second thought. At least for now.

“WE'LL SOLVE IT IN A YEAR”

A common feature of the public opinion polls we see is that the undecided voters have not changed their minds for a long time. The undecided voters have been in first place for almost a year. With so many problems, people dissatisfied with their lives, and especially believing that the Presidential Government System has made their situation worse, why is the regime not losing ground, and more importantly, why is the opposition not gaining strength?

We discussed this situation with public opinion researcher and sociologist Semih Turan. Turan, who has observed voter movements for many years and conducted political analysis based on them, said that despite minor differences, the picture has remained the same for about 1.5 years.

Semih Turan said, "It's a complete stalemate. There are two parties poised to break the deadlock: the AKP and the CHP. The AKP has begun working on what they call political engineering moves. The critical factor here is timing." Semih Turan said he had heard that the regime was considering September 2027 as the date for early elections: ’I think they are preparing to implement improvements, particularly for segments that were previously their voter base but have now weakened ties, using the reserves accumulated as of June this year and the hot money they expect to come from abroad. It is highly likely that we will see improvements in the minimum wage, across-the-board increases in pensions, citizenship allowances and similar measures. They consider a one-year period to be reasonable to see the results of these measures." Semih Turan says that there are multiple factors in the regime's game plan, pointing out that the opposition's stance and actions are key.

WHAT ARE THEY WAITING FOR?

To understand the opposition's situation, it is useful to return to the polls. In the polls, the percentage of those who answered ‘none’ to the question ‘Who will solve your problem?’ is very close to the percentage of those who said ‘I am undecided’ about their party preference. One-third of citizens say, ‘I don't see any party that can solve my problems.’

This response, despite all these problems, makes it clearer to us that there is a third of the population who are undecided. The public is not just identifying their problems; they are expecting developments that will at least give them hope and start changing their lives today.

Without growing a shared hope for the future against decay and disintegration, an absolute victory against the regime seems difficult. While the regime says, ‘Don't bother, I won't change,’ it is actually in conflict with the demands of millions of people who want change. This situation is the most important advantage of the social opposition. There are millions who say, ‘This country must change,’ against a conservative ruling bloc that has no promises left. Why can't this demand, which is clearly felt in workers' protests, among pensioners, and in the presence of women on the streets, overcome the high walls of politics? The answer lies in the fact that conservatism is not limited to the regime. An election will be held in two years at the latest. The conditions of the country and the millions of people suffering from these conditions are fuelling the demand for change. But simply waiting for election day and saying that everything will change at the ballot box is not enough to generate excitement. What will pull the rug out from under the government is a joint struggle for a shared future. A narrative built on the idea that nothing will change unless the regime is challenged can reach the 30 per cent who are searching for their own path.

Today, the most urgent need before us is a vision of the future that millions who are unhappy with their lives can cling to.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sandık tercihleri hayatın normal akışına ters: Kararsız mıyız?, published in BirGün newspaper on January 27, 2026.