Poverty cannot be covered up

Mustafa Bildircin

The economic crisis deepening day by day in the country has left tens of millions of citizens in need of social assistance. The ruling party attempted to counterbalance the stark reality of this need for social assistance with social aid programs. Official data revealed that the hundreds of billions of lira spent in 2025 under the “Fight Against Poverty” program will continue in 2026 as well.

The social assistance expenditure line, which the AKP proudly highlights, has once again brought to light the extent of need for assistance in Turkey. In 2025, as the economic crisis deepened, public spending under the banner of “Combating Poverty” amounted to 359 billion 184 million 113 thousand TL.

BUDGET SWELLS

It has been revealed that the economic crisis, which has emerged due to the ruling party’s economic policies and condemned tens of millions of citizens to poverty, will be attempted to be concealed in 2026 through expenditures under the “Fight Against Poverty” framework.

The total funds allocated from the central government budget for poverty alleviation in January and February 2026 amounted to 62 billion 554 million 838 thousand TL.

Expenditures for poverty alleviation in the first months of 2026 were recorded as 28 billion 141 million 341 thousand TL in January and 34 billion 413 million 496 thousand TL in February. Expenditures under the “Poverty Alleviation” category from the budget continued unabated in March. According to budget data, 39 billion 901 million 754 thousand TL was spent on poverty alleviation and social assistance in March 2026.

The total expenditure for “Combating Poverty and Social Assistance” from January to March 2026, funded by the central budget and characterized as the “budget to conceal poverty,” was calculated at 102 billion 456 million 591 thousand TL.

The change in the amount spent by the ruling party on poverty alleviation over the years also drew attention, as the economic policy largely formulated at the Presidential Palace has driven the country to the brink of the abyss. The AKP’s “Fight Against Poverty” expenditure, which stood at 50 billion 781 million 566 thousand TL in 2021, was as follows for the 2022–2025 period:

•2022: 55 billion 171 million 122 thousand TL

•2023: 97 billion 181 million 711 thousand TL

•2024: 166 billion 378 million 738 thousand TL

•2025: 359 billion 184 million 113 thousand TL

•2026 (January–March): 102 billion 456 million 838 thousand TL

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yoksulluk örtülemiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on April 17, 2026.