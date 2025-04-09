Poverty cannot be patched up, 20 million citizens in need of aid

Mustafa Bildircin

The AKP has responded to the economic crisis in Türkiye—one that has condemned 20 million citizens to regular hunger—by attempting to cover up poverty with social assistance. As the government tries to patch up an ever-deepening crisis with handouts, it has continued to raise the so-called “Poverty Alleviation” budget almost every year. The very spending it boasts about has become a mirror reflecting the depth of the crisis in Türkiye.

The worsening and seemingly unsolvable economic crisis has forced 20 million people into dependency on social aid. By the end of 2024, the number of households experiencing extreme poverty in Türkiye had reached 3.6 million.

HALF THE BUDGET GOES TO AID

The Ministry of Family and Social Services opened the taps on social assistance in an attempt to cover up the growing poverty driven by the deepening economic crisis. The ministry allocated TL 219.723 billion for poverty alleviation and social solidarity in its 2025 budget. This figure constitutes 54% of the ministry’s total budget of TL 407 billion.

STRIKING INCREASE IN FUNDS

The amount spent under the “Poverty Alleviation” budget line has revealed the extent to which poverty has deepened in Türkiye. In 2021, the expenditure on poverty alleviation stood at TL 50,781,566,000. By 2024, it had soared to TL 166,378,738,000.

Figures for the first two months of 2025 reveal that the Ministry of Family and Social Services spent TL 14.206 billion in January and TL 17.316 billion in February on poverty alleviation alone. The total for the first two months thus reached TL 31.522 billion.

“GOING TO BED HUNGRY”

Commenting on the poverty created under AKP rule, CHP MP Ahmet Vehbi Bakırlıoğlu told BirGün, “Due to AKP’s flawed economic policies, the people are getting poorer every year and increasingly dependent on aid.”

Highlighting that one in three students in Türkiye goes to school without breakfast, Bakırlıoğlu stated: “19.2% of children go to bed hungry at least once a week due to lack of money.”

He also referred to TÜİK data showing that more than 87% of children in Türkiye do not get enough protein. “42 out of every 100 children cannot eat cheese or yoghurt every day. Some 6.5 million children live in extreme poverty in Türkiye. Unfortunately, these children are not fighting poverty they are fighting the consequences of AKP’s economic mismanagement. This government doesn’t even want to provide one meal a day to children at school. Sadly, millions of households in Türkiye have become dependent on social assistance due to the economic crisis,” he said.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Yoksulluk yama tutmuyor 20 milyon yurttaş yardıma muhtaç, published in BirGün newspaper on April 9, 2025.