Poverty line nears 86,000 lira!

With two weeks left before the 8th Collective Bargaining Round, which will determine the wage increase rate for public employees, unions continue to reiterate their demand for a wage sufficient for a humane life. The Research Centre of the Bureau Labourers Union (BES-AR) shared with the public the results of its July report on the hunger and poverty thresholds.

Based on food prices, the amount a four-person public employee family must spend monthly to eat healthily, the hunger threshold was calculated at 35,712 lira for July 2025, while the cost of living for a single (unmarried) worker was estimated at 54,115 lira.

DAILY COST OF NUTRITION EXCEEDS 1,190 TL!

The total amount required for food spending plus essential monthly expenses such as clothing, housing (rent, electricity, water, heating), transport, education, healthcare, and similar needs – the poverty line – reached 85,969 lira. Some other findings from the report include:

• The cost of healthy nutrition has exceeded 1,190 lira per day.

• In major cities, public employees are forced to spend nearly 75-80% of their salaries on rent to meet housing needs.

• In major cities, public employees often have to live with 3 to 5 people in shared student-style housing to afford accommodation.

Source: BES-AR: Yoksulluk sınırı 86 bin liraya dayandı, asgari ücretli açlık sınırının da altında!