Presidential report: Over 4.5 million households in need

Mustafa Bildircin

The AKP's economic policy has plunged millions of households into poverty. While a handful of people close to the ruling party have become even wealthier, many citizens have been left unable to meet even their most basic needs.

The Presidency's Annual Programme, which outlines the targets and policies for the Turkish economy for 2026, once again revealed the extent of deep poverty in Turkey. The report, which reflects the increase in the number of citizens in need of social assistance, amounted to an ‘admission of poverty’.

INCREASING NEED FOR ASSISTANCE

It was noted that the number of households in need of social assistance at the end of 2024 exceeded the number in 2022, when social assistance was increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the Presidential Annual Programme, the number of households receiving social assistance, which was 4,498,852 in 2022, rose to 4,574,684 by the end of 2024. Based on TÜİK's four-person household calculation, the number of people in need of social assistance in Turkey reached 18,298,736.

GHI DEBTORS

The number of people unable to pay their General Health Insurance premiums also reflected the extent of deep poverty. It was learned that the number of GHI debtors, which was 9,021,162 in 2023, rose to 9,444,458 by the end of 2024.

Data on coal aid, interpreted as ‘a snapshot of poverty’ in Turkey, was also shared in the annual report. It was reported that coal aid was provided to 1,579,863 households in 2024.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Cumhurbaşkanlığı raporu: 4,5 milyondan fazla hane muhtaç, published in BirGün newspaper on November 1, 2025.