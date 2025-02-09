Press organisations, trade unions and BirGün readers gathered in Çağlayan: "BirGün Belongs to the People, It Cannot Be Silenced"

Press organizations, trade unions, political party representatives, and BirGün readers gathered at İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan at 15:00 to demand the release of BirGün.net Editorial Coordinators Uğur Koç and Berkant Gültekin, along with Managing Editor Yaşar Gökdemir. Speaking at the gathering, BirGün Editorial Coordinator Yaşar Aydın condemned the detentions, stating:

"These detentions are part of a political operation. We will continue to fight!"

The BirGün journalists were taken into custody for reporting on Sabah newspaper’s visit to İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek, even though the visit had already been publicly reported by Sabah itself. They were charged with "Targeting Individuals Involved in Counterterrorism Efforts."

"FREE PRESS CANNOT BE SILENCED"

In response to the detentions, press unions, trade organizations, and political party representatives initially called for a protest at Şişhane Square but later relocated to Çağlayan Courthouse after the journalists were referred to the prosecutor’s office.

By 15:00, a large group had gathered in front of the courthouse, including representatives from the Left Party (SOL), CHP Istanbul Chair Özgür Çelik, EMEP Chair Seyit Aslan, and MPs from CHP and DEM Party, along with DİSK, Emekli-Sen, the United Metal Workers’ Union, the Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS), and KESK.

Prominent journalists such as Seda Selek, Şule Aydın (Halk TV), Hakkı Özdal (Evrensel), Fatih Polat (Evrensel), Murat Ağırel (Cumhuriyet), and Bülent Mumay (DW Türkçe) also attended in solidarity with their detained colleagues.

"A WELL-KNOWN SCENARIO IS BEING PLAYED OUT"

Speaking in front of the courthouse, BirGün Editorial Coordinator Yaşar Aydın emphasized that the detentions were politically motivated and targeted opposition journalism:

"Every weekend or the beginning of the week, we find ourselves here because of another operation. It follows the same script every time: A pro-government newspaper or a social media troll makes a post, the prosecutor takes action, and instead of summoning the journalists for testimony, they are detained in late-night police raids."

Aydın described this as part of a broader authoritarian crackdown:

"This is a political operation, and its name is creeping authoritarianism. They want to push Turkey into a dark tunnel where no one can seek justice."

"History Remembers Those Who Resist"

Aydın stressed that BirGün has consistently fought against the AKP government’s efforts to turn Turkey into an authoritarian, Islamist state, adding:

"These lands have seen many sultans, kings, prosecutors, and judges. None of their names are remembered. But the names of those who resisted them are etched in our collective memory. The voices of those fighting for equality and justice will not be silenced!"

"If This Is a Showdown, We Accept It: We Will Not Be Silenced!"

Aydın framed the detentions as an attempt to intimidate the press and vowed that BirGün would continue its work despite government pressure:

"What’s happening is nothing short of a declaration of war on journalism. We have two choices: Either we stay silent and accept this, or we continue to resist with all our strength. If this is a showdown, we accept it! We will not be silenced. We will keep writing, speaking, and resisting!"

BİRGÜN READERS’ INITIATIVE EXPANDS PROTESTS TO MULTIPLE CITIES

The BirGün Readers’ Initiative also announced solidarity gatherings in multiple cities across Turkey to protest the detentions:

İzmir: Türkan Saylan Cultural Center, 18:00

Ankara: Sakarya Street, 16:00

Uşak: Tiritoğlu Park, 15:30

Bursa: Fomara Square, 17:30