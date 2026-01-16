Pressing all the buttons to win

Politics Service

The regime, which wants to determine its own opponent in the ballot box, is pressing all the buttons at once. The Palace administration, which is trying to build a regime where elections are a mere formality, the ballot box is a mere formality, and the opposition is rendered completely ineffective, is making plans to eliminate its strongest opponents. The regime does not hesitate to commit all kinds of illegalities, using the stick of the judiciary and the power of the media at its disposal. The CHP is being placed in the category of arch-enemy, while all available means are being mobilised to put President Erdoğan back in the presidential seat once again.

ATTEMPT TO DISCREDIT THE CANDIDATE

With no story left to tell the public, the regime's plan is to discredit and sideline the opposition and its prominent figures through smear campaigns.

While pressure continues on the main opposition party, the solution process is also being used as a tool to fragment the opposition bloc. All this pressure is also part of a move to isolate the CHP. On 19 March, the regime launched an operation against Ekrem İmamoğlu, the presidential candidate elected by the CHP with over 15 million votes in the primary election, and his team.

İmamoğlu, whose diplomatic credentials were revoked, has been in prison for more than 300 days. Efforts to wear down İmamoğlu continued with espionage cases and cases known in the public eye as ‘foolish cases.’ Not content with this, supporters unanimously clung to the ‘private jet’ allegation.

In this context, former volleyball player Derya Çayırgan was detained as part of the İBB investigation. After Çayırgan's statement to the prosecutor's office, house arrest and a ban on leaving the country were requested. Finally, the regime, which resorted to black propaganda against the İBB, put up posters on billboards saying ‘It's going away from your life.’ The posters contained various accusations against the İBB.

MANSUR YAVAŞ IS ALSO TARGETED

The smear campaign against Ankara Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş continues unabated. The process, which began with concert investigations, continued due to the prevention of irregular zoning increases during Melih Gökçek's term. While Gökçek remained untouchable, the Ministry of the Interior granted permission to investigate Yavaş on numerous occasions.

The water shortage in Ankara has also been turned into black propaganda against Mansur Yavaş. Most recently, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı targeted Mansur Yavaş, stating, ‘Building dams is the municipality's responsibility.’

Yesterday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also targeted Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Yavaş and CHP Chairman Özgür Özel, without naming them, over the water crisis in Ankara. Erdoğan said, "Yesterday, one of them came out and, instead of apologising to our people who were left without water in the middle of winter, blamed TRT, blamed our Anadolu Agency, blamed private television channels for reporting the problem. Instead of admitting to the management weakness of the same person's general chairman, he targets us with accusations and slanderous statements. As the saying goes, “the wine seller's witness is the vinegar seller”."

Without getting caught up in the main opposition party's candidacy debates, the only chance is to organise social opposition, which is the regime's soft underbelly. Whoever the candidate may be, it is essential to mobilise social opposition to counter the regime's attacks and ensure ballot box security. Workers, women, young people, life defenders, unappointed teachers, university students, and high school students who are dissatisfied with the regime showed themselves on 19 March as a resistance that the regime did not take into account. The most urgent task is for all opposition forces to open channels to organise a united and comprehensive line of struggle against the regime.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kazanmak için tüm tuşlara bastı, published in BirGün newspaper on January 16, 2026.