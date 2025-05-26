Prices doubled while quality decreased

Sibel Bahçetepe

It was stated that due to the subcontracting of most of the catering services in public institutions, the quality of food has decreased and the cost of food has gradually increased. Reacting to this situation, the employees emphasised that the contributions they pay for meals have increased by more than 1200 percent in the last 5 years and said, ‘We are forced to eat both poor quality and expensive meals. Catering service should be provided by the public sector, subcontracting brings unhealthiness.

Public sector employees such as district population, district national education, health, social services and municipality personnel pay for their meals partly with the state contribution and partly by deducting from their salaries. In some institutions, the deduction is made from your salary whether you eat or not, while some institutions receive payment for the food you eat. This situation is actually another issue that leads to discussions.

REFLECTED ON LABOURERS

Nur Ali Dede, Board Member of Health and Social Service Workers' Union (SES) İzmir Branch No. 2, reacted to the provision of catering services by subcontractor companies and said: "Catering services should be provided by the public sector. Inflation costs have also led to a serious price increase. This situation has been reflected on the labourers."

Dede and continued as follows: "In addition to problems such as hygiene, insufficient care, poor quality, the recent price increase has been going to a very meaningless place, which puts the labourers in a difficult situation. We believe that the catering service should be carried out by the public, in this way it can be cleaner, more hygienic and healthier, and the prices can be more reasonable. Arbitrary attitudes and behaviours arising from privatisation, and there are no inspections due to the relations established by the companies with the superiors of the institution. This brings along arbitrariness.”

Health labourer Kubilay Yalçınkaya drew attention to the 2024 activity reports of the ministries and said, "The ministry allocated 179 million of initial allowance for lunch for civil servants, but spent only 148 million of this. On the other hand, in the same period, the ministry transferred 60 million TL to the Red Crescent and 1 billion 240 million TL to the Green Crescent."

Yalçınkaya reminded that public labourers cannot even have lunch at their workplaces due to the increasing food fees and said: "While the quality of food decreases due to the outsourcing of catering services in public institutions, the food contribution fee increases with each company change. For the period 2021-2025, the wage contribution we pay for food, that is, the amount deducted from us, has increased by 1246 per cent. Public labourers are obliged to pay for the days they do not come to work, even if the food is bad. Today, the quality of the food is better and the wages are lower in workplaces where the food is provided by the institutions compared to outsourced institutions."

Giving an example from the institution where she works, Yalçınkaya said, "Today, we have to spend 3 per cent of our monthly income in our workplaces on food. As a public labourer, our monthly meal fee is 1283 TL. The deductions are at different rates in each institution. Whether the institution makes the food itself or buys the food through a tender, all these affect the wages. Many factors such as the type of food, type, amount, water, the way the bread is presented change the price of the food from institution to institution."

A public employee, who did not want to give his name, drew attention to the meal deductions from his salary and said, "For example, in March, 860, in April, 1093, and in May, nearly 800 liras were deducted from my salary. However, most of the time we cannot eat because of the intensity or if the food is bad, we cannot eat, but this money is still deducted from us. We do not want to pay high prices for poor quality meals. With the subcontracting, the quality of the meals has seriously decreased."

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Kalite düşerken fiyatlar katlandı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 26, 2025.