Prisoners have no room left even to sleep

Mustafa Bildircin

The capacity of prisons in the country has become unable to meet the ever-increasing burden. The most striking data revealing the capacity problem in prisons was presented through the statistics of the Ministry of Justice. As of May 2026, the occupancy rate in Turkey's prisons has neared 135%.

PACKED TO CAPACITY

According to data from the Ministry of Justice General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Houses (Adalet Bakanlığı Ceza ve Tevkifevleri Genel Müdürlüğü), the total population of prisons with a capacity of 304,956 reached 420,498 as of 4 May 2026. Of the total prison population reaching 420,498 in May 2026, 357,283 consisted of convicts and 63,515 of detainees (those held in pre-trial detention).

The high number of children in prisons also drew attention. According to Ministry of Justice data, the number of children in prisons was recorded as 4,680 as of 4 May 2026. The distribution of the prison population according to institutional status was also shared. It was reported that the number of detainees and convicts in open penal institutions was 118,190, while the number in closed penal institutions was 302,608.

LIVING SIDE BY SIDE

The change over the years in the square metres per convict and detainee in prisons also mirrored the capacity problem. According to Ministry of Justice data, the space per convict in prisons, which was 29.2 square metres in 2023, gradually decreased in 2024 and 2025. Accordingly, it was stated that the area per convict in prisons, which was 24.6 square metres in 2024, declined to 24 square metres in 2025. It was noted that the space per convict in prisons is calculated excluding gymnasiums and exercise yards.

37% OVER CAPACITY

According to the prison statistics of the CİSST - Civil Society in the Penal System Association (Ceza İnfaz Sisteminde Sivil Toplum Derneği), as of May 2026, the total number of prisoners in the country's prisons increased by 1.54% compared to the previous month and by 4.67% compared to the last 6 months. Accordingly, the total number of prisoners reached 420,798. As of May 2026, while the total capacity of prisons was 304,390, there are 115,842 prisoners being held at 37.98% above capacity. Consequently, the number of prisoners held above capacity increased by 5.84% compared to April.

STRIKING DATA

Housing tens of thousands of detainees and convicts over their capacity, the total population of the prisons leaves behind the populations of dozens of cities in Turkey. More people are staying in prisons than the populations of 34 provinces, including Amasya, Rize, Yalova, and Artvin.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled ‘Adalete’ ayakta yolculuk: Cezaevlerinde yatacak yer yok, published in BirGün newspaper on May 13, 2026.