Prisoners who are ill cannot access medical treatment

Human rights violations against sick prisoners continue in the country. The Adana Kürkçüler F Type, Osmaniye No. 2 T Type and Suluca No. 1 High Security prisons in the Mediterranean Region are drawing attention to the conditions of seriously ill prisoners.

According to reports by the Association for Assistance to Families of Detainees and Convicts in the Adana, Mediterranean Region (AATUHAY-DER), the treatment of sick prisoners is being obstructed in these three prisons.

According to the same reports, some of the sick prisoners whose access to treatment has been blocked have lost their sight or ability to walk. Some prisoners who have been given a ‘cannot remain in prison’ medical report are still being held in prison.

412 SICK DETAINEES

According to a report by the Human Rights Association (İHD), there are at least 1,412 sick detainees in prisons, 335 of whom are seriously ill. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, between 24 July 2023 and 20 December 2024, 1,026 judicial and political detainees lost their lives in prisons.

THEY WERE NOT RELEASED

According to a report by MA, Kemal Özelmalı, a seriously ill prisoner held in Adana Kürkçüler F Type Closed Prison, was denied treatment during the pandemic despite suffering from kidney failure and Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome. Although it has been suggested that Özelmalı may have multiple sclerosis due to the formation of lumps in his brain that cannot be diagnosed, his treatment is being prevented because he refused to undergo an oral search.

Another sick prisoner, Mehmet Özen, is confined to a wheelchair in the same prison. Ramazan Doğanay, 71, who is also being held in the same prison, suffers from schizophrenia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease and kidney disease.

“CANNOT REMAIN IN PRISON”

Celal Ercan, a 74-year-old prisoner held in Suluca No. 1 High Security Closed Prison, is not being released despite a report from the Forensic Medicine Institute (ATK) stating that he ‘cannot remain in prison.’ It has been learned that Kendal Barut, who is also held in the same prison and has lost his eyesight, has suffered memory loss following a brain haemorrhage.

Similar cases are also reported at Osmaniye No. 2 T-Type Closed Prison. Ahmet Oğuz, whose heart arteries are 45% blocked, Kasım Balta, who is living with a piece of shrapnel near his heart, and Bahoz Cin, who is living with only one kidney, are among the seriously ill prisoners who are unable to access medical treatment.

