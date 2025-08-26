Private universities will remain empty this year

Mustafa Kömüş

The Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) placement results have been announced. After the results, ÖSYM also shared statistical data on preferences and placements. In programmes with a ranking requirement such as medicine, law, engineering and teaching, foundation universities recorded significant vacancies. While foundation universities had a 91% occupancy rate last year, this year it dropped to 76%. This is seen as the result of massive tuition fee hikes.

Out of a total of 713,000 quotas, 659,483 were filled. In state universities, 502,015 of the 505,080 general quotas allocated to formal higher education programmes were filled. Thus, before the additional placement period, almost all quotas in state universities were taken. The occupancy rate in state universities exceeded 99%. One out of every five applicants was placed in their first choice.

Of the 659,483 people placed at universities, only 234,411 were final-year students. In contrast, 425,072 were people who had previously been placed, completed a higher education programme, and cancelled their registration. The total number of vacant quotas was 53,538, of which 3,065 were in state universities and 44,142 in foundation universities. Last year, this figure was around 29,000.

Of the 812,210 students who graduated from high school this year and took the exam, 577,000 did not make any preference at all. Of these, 133,700 entered undergraduate programmes. The occupancy rate in foundation universities’ undergraduate programmes was only 74.8%. This rate was 86% last year and 95.3% the year before. Paid foreign universities also saw major gaps. As in previous years, many engineering departments were not chosen at all or were chosen by only one or two students. Architecture, also in decline, was among the least preferred. Even in medicine, some quotas remained unfilled. Teacher training departments also stood out with vacancies.

Vacant quotas in some departments:

• Medicine: 456

• Law: 807

• Dentistry: 764

• Science Teaching: 675

• Civil Engineering: 459

• Architecture: 556

• Primary School Mathematics Teaching: 422

A total of 150 programmes with 10 or more quotas were not chosen at all, and the number of students placed in them was zero. Engineering was again the most notable. For example, 10 civil engineering and 7 architecture programmes were not chosen by anyone. In medicine, 2 programmes, in dentistry 3, and in law 1 programme had no applicants. Six artificial intelligence departments also received no preferences.

Examples:

• Aydın University Arabic Language Teaching (50% scholarship): quota 17, placed 0

• Topkapı University Information Systems Engineering (50% scholarship): quota 25, placed 0

• Çoruh University Environmental Engineering: quota 30, placed 0

• Gelişim University Dentistry (50% scholarship): quota 23, placed 0

• Final University Dentistry (paid): quota 20, placed 0

• Altınbaş University Visual Communication Design (50% scholarship): quota 34, placed 0

• Balkan University Law (paid): quota 15, placed 0

• Eastern Mediterranean University Primary School Mathematics Teaching (paid): quota 35, placed 0

• Gelişim University Software Engineering (50% scholarship): quota 45, placed 0

• Süleyman Demirel University Science Teaching: quota 20, placed 1

• Cumhuriyet University Geological Engineering: quota 30, placed 1

• Haliç University Faculty of Medicine (paid): quota 75, placed 9

400 POINTS DIFFERENCE IN THE SAME FIELD

As in previous years, the point differences between programmes drew attention. Even in medicine, there was a 117-point gap. The top student entered Koç University with 562 points, while the lowest in medicine scored 445.7.

In psychology, one of the most popular fields, the top student entered Koç University with 543 points, while the last entered Bahçeşehir Cyprus University with 144 points, a difference of 399.

In physics, the top student entered Koç University with 571 points, while the lowest entered with 220 points, a 351-point gap.

254 POINTS DIFFERENCE IN THE SAME UNIVERSITY

Differences also emerged among students admitted to the same university. At Nişantaşı University, the top student in English Language and Literature scored 384, while the lowest scored 159, a gap of 254. At KTO Karatay University Arabic Translation and Interpreting, the top score was 348 and the lowest 133, a 215-point gap.

Education expert Salim Ünsal said public universities were expected to fill due to reduced quotas. He added: “The results are entirely economic. Tuition fees at foundation universities rising above inflation are the main factor. Moreover, unlike state universities, their quotas did not decrease. Despite this, major vacancies appeared.”

Ünsal also noted that not everyone with the right to enrol will actually do so: “In public universities’ four-year programmes, I think this number will exceed 30,000. Overall, vacancies will reach 100,000.”

81 PERCENT UNFILLED

The enrollment rates for some universities were as follows:

• Altınbaş University: 46.9%

• Arel University: 60%

• Beykent University: 50.9%

• Esenyurt University: 57%

• Galata University: 60%

• Topkapı University: 54%

• Balkan University: 19%

• Kocaeli Health University: 56%

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Özel üniversiteler bu yıl boş kalacak, published in BirGün newspaper on August 26, 2025.