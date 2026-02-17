Privatisation has caused concern

BirGün/ANKARA

In Zonguldak, the country's only coal basin, the facilities belonging to the Turkish Coal Mining Corporation have not been producing for over a month. Some of the workers employed in the public mines have been granted leave, while others are awaiting news from the corporation with different assignments.

On 13 January, production halted at three facilities and four mines affiliated with the Turkish Coal Institution (TTK), leading to legal proceedings against the TTK and the Ministry of Labour. While the mines closed following a report by ministry inspectors listing underground safety deficiencies, the TTK requested a suspension of the decision, arguing that the findings had been misinterpreted. While the first expert report in the case is being contested, a new expert report is expected to be submitted to the case file at the second hearing on 3 March. The first expert report was prepared by a panel from Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University, and the Ministry objected to the report on the grounds that the panel was from Zonguldak.

A committee from Ankara Hacı Bayram Veli University was appointed for the second report. The AKP, a record holder in privatisation, has not made any statements regarding mine closures, leading to concerns about hidden privatisation plans concealed in the Presidential Annual Programme, particularly concerning the public's most valuable assets: mines.

Mining privatisations are not new for the AKP regime. Mining bosses, who were among the most enriched groups during the AKP's rule, were revived through both direct sales and royalty agreements. Royalty agreements, which entail the allocation of mining rights for a specific period, are noteworthy for their alignment with the AKP's plans for 2026. The regime, which is prepared to sell even strategic assets such as mining sites, Bosphorus bridges and motorways, which are priceless public assets, has concealed the sale in the Annual Programme. Privatisation is planned under the name of ‘governance reform,’ particularly for public economic enterprises (KİT), including TTK and Turkey Coal Enterprises (TKİ). Hidden behind the concept of governance is the risk of ‘transferring management and various administrative tasks to the market,’ just like royalties. Privatisations, which peaked under the AKP regime, have never been supported by society. Protests against privatisations, from SEKA to TEKEL, have gone down in the country's history. Just like in Ankara and Manisa, miners in Zonguldak are also opposing privatisations that threaten their labour and assets.

A total of 9,142 workers and public employees work at the Turkish Coal Institution. Approximately 5,000 of them are underground miners. The workers announced that they would not accept privatisation, raising the possibility of privatisation after the mine was shut down.

∗∗∗

BARGAINING FOR THE POWER PLANT

Two companies submitted bids for the sale of the Soma A Thermal Power Plant, located in the Soma district of Manisa, which was put up for sale by the Privatisation Administration. The Tekirdağ-based Bor Aluminium Joint Stock Company, the Soma-based Cae Consultancy Trade Joint Stock Company, and the Dc Coal and Energy Limited Company Joint Venture Group have expressed interest in the thermal power plant. Final negotiations for the tender began yesterday at 11:30 a.m. Two companies submitted bids during the bidding period, which ended last week, for the privatisation tender for the 91,399 square metre property registered under the Electricity Generation Inc. and the structures belonging to the Electricity Generation Inc. (Soma A Thermal Power Plant) located on it.

∗∗∗

MARCH BY THE CHP

The CHP announced that it would take action against the AKP regime's plan to sell bridges and motorways. The statement announced that the march would start at 5 p.m. today from Ortaköy and proceed to Arnavutköy. Meanwhile, a statement from the Istanbul Governor's Office stated that the CHP's march notification was ‘not deemed appropriate.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Özelleştirme tedirgin etti, published in BirGün newspaper on February 17, 2026.