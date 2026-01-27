Privatisation hits a record high in the last decade

Havva Gümüşkaya

The government turned privatisation into a means of saving the day by selling public assets as economic crises deepened. Six years later, in 2025, privatisation exceeded $1 billion for the first time. With $1.919 billion in privatisation, 2024 was the year with the highest privatisation in the last 10 years.

The country's largest companies were sold to domestic and foreign capital during the AKP era. With the depletion of valuable public assets, land and real estate also began to be transferred to private companies. Last year, the highest privatisation revenue, amounting to 1 billion 52 million dollars, was generated from the sale of operating facilities. In this context, the operating rights of Fenerbahçe Kalamış Yacht Marina were sold for 504 million dollars, the operating rights of the Çamlıgöze-Koyulhisar Hydroelectric Power Plant for 54 million dollars, and the Çayırhan Terminal for 494 million dollars.

The Economic Note prepared by the CHP Parliamentary Group stated that real estate sales accounted for $856 million of last year's privatisations. In 2025, 62 public properties were sold. These included two properties belonging to the Highways Directorate in Ankara Yenimahalle, sold for 211.8 million dollars; five properties belonging to the Treasury in Ankara-Çankaya, sold for 161.6 million dollars; and a property belonging to the Treasury in Ankara -Çankaya, two properties in Ankara-Çankaya belonging to the Privatisation Administration sold for $74.3 million, and two properties in Antalya-Manavgat belonging to the Treasury sold for $68 million.

65 BILLION DOLLAR SALE BELONGS TO THE AKP

Since privatisation entered Turkey's agenda in 1986, 73.5 billion dollars worth of privatisation has been carried out in Turkey. Of this privatisation, 46.1 billion dollars was from share sales, 18.8 billion dollars from business/facility sales, 5.7 billion dollars from real estate, 688 million dollars from hotel and social facility sales, 745 million dollars from asset sales, and 1.4 billion dollars from transfers to public institutions and organisations.

Of the privatisation carried out since 1986, 65.5 billion dollars was realised during the AKP period. During the AKP period, Turkey's most valuable companies and assets were privatised. The CHP Parliamentary Group's Economic Note emphasised that the regime did not acquire new public assets with the revenues obtained from privatisation, and that almost all of the 65.5 billion dollars was used for current expenditures.

MASSIVE PRIVATISATION

The OVP also indicated that one of the highest privatisation moves in history is on the horizon in 2026. Privatisation revenue is expected to reach 185 billion lira in 2026. An increase of approximately nine times compared to 2025 is targeted.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Özelleştirmede son on yılın rekoru, published in BirGün newspaper on January 27, 2026.