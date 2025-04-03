Privileges in favour of capital: 2.4 trillion in tax forgone

Havva Gümüşkaya

The 2024 Tax Expenditures Report published by the Revenue Administration has revealed that the tax exemptions, exclusions, and incentives granted by the state to various sectors and groups have cost the budget 2.4 trillion lira.

According to the 2024 Tax Expenditures Report, Turkey is experiencing significant tax losses due to various tax exemptions and exclusions granted to capital.

The report shows that Special Consumption Tax (ÖTV) losses, which stood at 832 million TL in 2023, rose to 1.38 billion TL in 2024. Similarly, the VAT loss related to ÖTV, which was 158 million TL in 2023, increased to 277 million TL in 2024. Exemptions from the Banking and Insurance Transactions Tax (BSMV) grew from 17.9 billion TL in 2023 to 25.4 billion TL in 2024. Notably, exemptions granted for export loans formed the largest item, amounting to 19.6 billion TL.

Tax incentives were mainly concentrated in the industry, energy, export, R&D, and finance sectors. The ÖTV discount on initial filling oils and fuels used in exported land vehicles amounted to 173.7 million TL, while the ÖTV exemption for goods used in refineries and petrochemical facilities reached 889.6 million TL.

Some of the sector-based tax privileges in 2024, as outlined in the Tax Expenditures Report, include:

Institutions operating in the İstanbul Financial Centre are granted a 50% income tax exemption on profits from the sale of goods purchased from abroad without bringing them into Turkey.

Companies listed for the first time on Borsa İstanbul (excluding banks, leasing companies, and insurance firms), which offer at least 20% of their shares to the public, receive a 2-point reduction in the corporate tax rate for five years.

Exporting companies benefit from a 5-point reduction in corporate tax on their export income.

Companies with an industrial registration certificate engaged in production activities receive a 1-point reduction in corporate tax on their production income.

Prof. Dr. Konukman commented, “The amount of tax forgone in favour of labour and capital needs to be disaggregated by class.”

THE REPORT SHOULD BE EXPLAINED ON A CLASS BASIS

Prof. Dr. Aziz Konukman drew attention to the shortcomings of the report and violations of budgetary rights. He noted that the figures for 2023 in the table represent actuals, while those for 2024 reflect estimates. Konukman made the following assessment regarding the report:

“For 2023, the projected tax expenditure was set at 994.4 billion TL. However, in the 2023 Tax Expenditures Report, this figure was estimated to have reached 1.476.7 billion TL. In the 2024 report, the actual figure for 2023 was announced as 1.729.4 billion TL. Similarly, while the 2024 budget initially projected 2.210.4 billion TL in tax expenditures, the 2024 report estimates it at 2.454.0 billion TL. Yet since all data in the report is presented as estimates, the gap between actual and projected figures cannot be clearly seen. This makes it difficult to analyse budget deviations and constitutes a violation of budgetary rights.”

Konukman also criticised the absence of a class-based breakdown in the tax expenditure table, emphasising the need to distinguish the tax amounts forgone in favour of labour and capital by class. He noted that the detailed breakdown of tax expenditures is only included in budget bill proposals, and such data cannot be accessed through Medium-Term Programme (OVP) documents.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Sermaye lehine ayrıcalık, published in BirGün newspaper on April 3, 2025.