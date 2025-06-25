Problems won't be solved without sending this regime away

Politics Service

The Palace administration has driven the country to the brink in every area. Unable to manage the crises unfolding across the country, the one-man regime seeks refuge in attacks on the opposition and in the new designs of its imperialist backers.

While it tries to maintain its authoritarian grip through repression, it also attempts to fortify itself anew, especially in the context of developments in the Middle East.

Among all this, what the Palace fears most is the public discussion of the country’s real problems. With no narrative left to offer the people, the regime is in pursuit of new armours to shield itself from criticism, mobilising the full power of the state from the judiciary to the media.

Nevertheless, the realities of the country continue to surface. As public anger towards the regime grows, it becomes increasingly clear that the core problem is the regime itself.

From the economy to the judiciary, from democracy to human rights, from education to health, from press freedom to social life, Turkey is now at the bottom of nearly every global ranking.

The AKP, which came to power promising wealth, prosperity, democracy, human rights and EU membership, has ultimately delivered nothing but an economic crisis, deep poverty and a presidential system that has turned into a one-man rule. The public, drowning in poverty, has been crushed by sky-high inflation. The minimum wage of 22,102 TL evaporates before it reaches workers' pockets, while pensioners are condemned to poverty-level incomes. Unemployment continues to rise and tradespeople are shutting their doors.

Legislation and judiciary have fallen under the control of the executive, while a reactionary blockade has gripped the entire country. The healthcare system has been destroyed in the gears of the market, and the education system handed over to both the market and reactionary religious cults. Cultural life has become a desert, and the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and the Constitutional Court have gone unimplemented. CHP’s presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, along with 10 mayors, has been imprisoned. Journalists, opposition politicians, students in short, anyone who speaks up—has been thrown behind bars.

The country is being dragged into an abyss of poverty, reaction, and ever-increasing repression. As the AKP-MHP government delivers public resources to capital, millions are being pushed further into poverty. The Palace administration has made the country unlivable. Turkey now tops the OECD in inflation rates. Inflation occurring in 14 OECD countries over the span of a year happens in just one month in Turkey.

Recent international reports summarise the country's descent as follows:

Food inflation: Despite rhetoric around fighting inflation, Turkey continues to be the country with the highest increase in food prices globally. Monthly food inflation in Turkey surpasses the annual headline inflation of many countries. The closest country, Mexico, has an annual food inflation rate of 8.8%. Turkey maintains its top spot among OECD members in food inflation.

Rent inflation: According to the OECD’s housing price index, rent prices in Turkey have increased by roughly 11 times since 2015—an unprecedented rise globally. Annual rent inflation has reached 89%, eight times higher than the second-ranked Hungary.

Wealth distribution: The 2025 Global Wealth Report by Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) shows that Turkey experienced the largest decline in wealth in local currency terms. Nevertheless, the country leads the world in the number of new dollar millionaires. Gold, foreign exchange and high interest rates have benefited the wealthy. With a Gini index of 0.73, Turkey ranks 9th globally in wealth inequality. Only Brazil, Russia, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, the USA and India rank worse.

Happiness index: In the 2024 World Happiness Index by Oxford University and Gallup, Turkey ranks 94th among 147 countries. In 2020, it ranked 104th.

Democracy index: According to The Economist’s global democracy index, Turkey has been downgraded in recent years. It is now classified as a “hybrid regime,” below “full” and “flawed” democracies, ranking 103rd out of 167 countries.

Transparency index: According to the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency International, Turkey scored 34 points and ranked 107th out of 180 countries.

Rule of law index: In the World Justice Project's annual Rule of Law Index, Turkey ranked 117th out of 142 countries last year. Countries such as Rwanda, UAE, Kuwait, South Africa and Burkina Faso ranked ahead of Turkey.

Trade union rights: The destruction caused by the Palace administration, which walks hand in hand with capital, is also visible in the field of labour. According to the 2025 Global Rights Index by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), Turkey is among the ten worst countries in the world for workers, alongside Belarus, Ecuador, Egypt, Eswatini, Myanmar, Nigeria, the Philippines and Tunisia.

They plundered nature: The regime has further intensified its rent-driven policies concerning nature and living spaces through companies close to the Palace. Just this year, the Ministry received 1,993 project applications. Of these, 1,573 were granted an “EIA not required” decision, only 5 were rejected, while 333 received a positive EIA and 36 were deemed to require an EIA. Projects involving companies known for their closeness to the government, like Cengiz and Limak, have rapidly accelerated environmental destruction. A recent example is the draft law allowing mining in olive groves, which passed a parliamentary commission.

Collapse in education: The regime’s 23-year-long effort to impose a market-driven and reactionary education model has led to disaster. A sharp drop in applications for the 2025 university entrance exam (YKS) indicates a growing sense of hopelessness among youth. While public resources have been opened to religious sect networks, the education budget has shrunk. The Ministry of National Education (MoNE) budget, which was 12.8% of the central government budget in 2014, has dropped by 2 points by 2025. For 2025, MoNE’s share of the overall public administration budget was calculated at 10.8%, below the internationally accepted standard of 12%. According to MoNE’s 2023-2024 data, 223,000 children of primary school age, 500,000 of middle school age, and 797,000 of high school age are not enrolled in any school. Including 1,075,000 students in open education and 385,956 in MESEM, nearly 3 million children are now outside the formal education system.

Youth unemployment continues to rise. Even according to TÜİK’s 2025 official statistics, the unemployment rate among 15-24-year-olds increased by 0.4 points in one month to reach 15.7%. Unemployment in this age group was 11.2% for men and 23.7% for women.

Healthcare, if you can afford it: Healthcare is one of the most commercialised sectors in the country. The proposed 2024 health budget of 11.09 trillion TL constitutes only 6.6% of the central budget. Under the so-called Public-Private Partnership model, 18 city hospitals built through “Build-Rent-Transfer” have become a black hole in public health spending.

Of the 2024 budget, 83.7 billion TL was allocated for these hospitals—26.1 billion for services and 57.5 billion for rent. Between 2014 and 2024, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency spent 113 million TL on rent alone. Following the so-called “torture regulation”—the Family Medicine Contract and Payment Regulation—pay cuts were imposed on family physicians.

Amendments to the Social Security Institution's Healthcare Implementation Communiqué raised patient contribution fees for doctor and dentist appointments by between 200% and 542.8%. This translated into a 233.3% increase for general state hospitals, 542.2% for research hospitals, 462.5% for university hospitals and 200% for private hospitals.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Bu rejimi göndermeden sorunlar çözülmez: Her alanda felaket, published in BirGün newspaper on June 25, 2025.