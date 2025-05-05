Production dropped as imports increased: Meat crisis fuelled by imports

Havva Gümüşkaya

While domestic livestock farming is struggling due to rising input costs and unplanned agricultural policies, imports in livestock farming are breaking records. Moreover, prices, which are being suppressed by continuous imports, are not falling but continuing to rise. As a result, the situation is becoming even more difficult for both producers and consumers. In a country with significant potential in livestock farming, livestock numbers are declining, and imported meat is filling supermarket and butcher shop shelves.

Imported meat, introduced in 2010 under the pretext of lowering red meat prices and promised to end with each new minister, has continued for 15 years without interruption.

It was announced that imports would be increased this year, particularly in March, which coincides with the Ramadan period, to prevent price increases. In the first quarter of 2025, a total of 654 million dollars was paid for the import of 345,240 head of cattle, 15,274 head of small livestock, and 17,900 tonnes of red meat.

DOMESTIC PRODUCTION DROPPED

The government's policies encouraging imports have nearly wiped out domestic livestock farming. The 2024 red meat production statistics released yesterday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed a decline in the number of animals slaughtered and red meat produced. Red meat production is estimated to have decreased by 11.7% in 2024, reaching 2,105,895 tons. Within this scope, beef production decreased by 11.2% compared to the previous year, reaching 1,483,042 tons, lamb production decreased by 10.5%, reaching 509,539 tons, goat meat production decreased by 22.8% to 99,532 tons, and buffalo meat production decreased by 10.4% to 13,781 tons. Despite live animal imports, red meat production declined. As a result, the per capita red meat consumption decreased by 3 kg in 2024.

INEQUALITY IN MEAT CONSUMPTION

Agricultural writer Gazi Kutlu stated that the main reason for the decline in red meat production was the decrease in the number of animals slaughtered. Kutlu said, ‘There was a decrease of 744,000 in cattle and 4.5 million in small ruminants. However, despite this decline, the total meat production appears to have decreased less due to a 4.6-kilogram increase in carcass yield in large livestock. In other words, the impact of the production loss was partially offset by the increase in carcass yield. Nevertheless, per capita meat production continued to decline. Although production rose from 25.6 kilograms per capita in 2022 to 28.3 kilograms in 2023, it remained below the level of two years ago. Compared to last year, it is 3 kilograms lower. This picture clearly shows that citizens have been consuming less meat over the past two years.

Referring to the average amount of meat per capita, Kutlu said, ‘Some people can only consume 5 kilograms of meat per year, while others can consume 50 kilograms. 42 % of workers in our country are trying to survive on the minimum wage. Furthermore, it is unrealistic for 17 million pensioners to consume 25 kilograms of meat per capita per year with their current salaries. Don't expect us to believe that,’ he said.

EXPENSIVE “NEW CHEAP”

Kutlu pointed out that live animals and meat have been imported for years, saying, ’We have never imported such high quantities as we did in the first three months of this year. Despite all these imports, meat prices have not fallen.’

‘If prices are not falling despite our efforts to suppress domestic prices by importing cheap live animals and meat from abroad, there is only one reason for this,’ said Kutlu. ’Production costs are high domestically, and farmers are not receiving sufficient support. Moreover, citizens' purchasing power is decreasing day by day. As we approach the summer months, roughage prices are expected to rise due to drought, and ready-made feed prices are increasing almost every 15 days.’

Kutlu stated that neither meat prices will remain stable nor will citizens be able to access meat at affordable prices, saying, ‘Unfortunately, the prices we call “expensive” today will be called “cheap” tomorrow. This is primarily due to insisting on an import-dependent livestock policy.’

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Dışarıdan aldıkça üretim azaldı: Et krizi ithalatla besleniyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 3, 2025.