Profit Over Lives: The Kartalkaya Fire Exposes Systemic Failures

Fire at a Kartalkaya hotel has left the citizens grieving and enraged. The tragedy which claimed multiple lives has triggered protests against what many call the reckless prioritization of profits over safety.

7 MORE PEOPLE ARRESTED

Seven additional suspects, including the hotel manager, accounting manager, and several kitchen staff have been arrested in connection with the fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya. The total number of arrests has now risen to nine. Four of the detained are still undergoing processing at the gendarmerie.

SHIFTING BLAME, AVOIDING ACCOUNTABILITY

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy denied government responsibility, blaming municipalities for fire safety while also attempting to shift blame onto the main opposition, CHP.

BOLU MAYOR COMMENTS ON FIRE INVESTIGATION

Speaking on a live TV programme on Sözcü TV, Bolu Mayor Tanju Özcan made a striking statement regarding the fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel. He suggested that fear might have played a role in the lack of prior action, saying:

“The fire chief may have been scared. He might have been scared thinking if I report the deficiencies about such a hotel to the prosecutor's office, the company may sue me for defamation.”

FIRST HOURS ON SECURITY CAMERA

The first 2.5-hour security camera recording of the fire disaster has surfaced, shedding light on the sequence of events. The footage shows that intervention efforts began around 04:20. By 04:30, the rear façade was engulfed in flames, which rapidly spread toward the upper floors.

The recording also captures parts of the hotel's exterior breaking off, and by 04:40, teams were seen evacuating occupants from the rooms on the front façade. By 05:00, most of the roof and side façade were ablaze.

SECOND HOTEL ALSO UNSAFE

Following the devastating fire at Grand Kartal Tourism's hotel, it has come to light that a second hotel in Bolu also has significant fire safety deficiencies. Speaking to BirGün, hotel employees revealed that the fire suppression system, specifically the ceiling-mounted sprinklers critical for fire prevention, is not installed in the hotel.

TESTIMONY OF ELECTRICIAN IN KARTALKAYA HOTEL FIRE REVEALED

Hüseyin Özer, the arrested electrician in the Grand Kartal Hotel stated he was not at the hotel during the incident. He claimed colleagues informed him of the restaurant fire and asserted he was not responsible. Özer also mentioned lacking technical knowledge of the fire alarm and protection systems.

KARTALKAYA HOTEL FIRE SPARKS NATIONWIDE OUTRAGE

Systemic failures such as rent, lack of oversight, and impunity are the real culprits behind the tragedy. In response, nationwide protests organized by the Labour and Democracy Platform have condemned the profit-driven system and demanded justice.

Whereas in a recent press statement, Bolu Provincial Coordination Board of the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) underscored that such tragedies could be prevented through robust legal frameworks and public oversight. TMMOB stated “As long as institutions are managed by a political mindset that ignores the responsibilities of their duties, disregards professional reports, and dismisses scientific warnings, our people will continue to lose their lives.”

UNDERSCORES THE URGENT NEED TO TRANSFORM THE SYSTEM

The Kartalkaya fire is not merely a local tragedy; it’s a reflection of broader systemic issues—where safety and human lives are routinely sacrificed at the expense of profit motives.