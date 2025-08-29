Proposal for “right for hope” in commission

Mustafa Bildircin

The Grand National Assembly of Turkey's National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission convened for its seventh meeting. Former presidents of the Grand National Assembly were invited to the commission's seventh meeting.

Hikmet Çetin, Speaker of the 20th Term of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, was the first to speak. Çetin said that PKK members who had not been involved in crime should be pardoned, adding, ‘It is very difficult to pardon those who have been involved in crime. They cannot walk freely in society.’

PARDON FOR THOSE NOT INVOLVED IN CRIMES

When asked whether a Kurdish state would be established, Çetin noted that he had said, ‘It could be established, but Turkey would not be part of it,’ reiterating his view that PKK members who had not been involved in any actions should be pardoned, but those who had participated in actions should be prosecuted.

“THE CONSTITUTION CAN ALSO BE AMENDED”

Following Çetin, the 21st Speaker of Parliament, Ömer İzgi, took the floor. Noting that work should be done on the legal status of those who were abducted by the PKK as children but did not take up arms, İzgi stated, “This is precisely the fundamental duty of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey. Listening to those who have other demands, taking advantage of this special situation, will disrupt the process. Everyone who commits a crime will definitely be punished.”

ARINÇ: YOU CANNOT SET OUT ON THE ROAD WITH EMPTY RHETORIC

The third person to speak at the commission was Bülent Arınç. Arınç reminded the audience that mayors and members of parliament had been arrested and stated that Kurds essentially wanted to be equal citizens. Noting that you cannot set out on the road with empty rhetoric, Arınç continued:

“We have reached a point where the sea ends and the ship runs aground. I thank Bahçeli for initiating this by raising his hand. The President's determination and the commission's work would be the driving force behind this. We were most concerned about DEM, but DEM took the lead, and I commend them.”

Arınç said he had learned that Selim Sadak, who was forced to go abroad, was ill, and noted that Sadak and other politicians abroad should return to their countries.

THE CONSTITUTION MUST BE FOLLOWED

Arınç, who claimed that 90 % of Turkey was in favour of the process, criticised the failure to respect the current Constitution. He stated that Turkey needed a modern Constitution.

RIGHT TO HOPE

The demands expressed in Arınç's speech also attracted attention. Noting that the decisions of the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights must be followed, Arınç listed his other demands, including the right for hope, as follows:

-The right for hope must be implemented without a doubt;

-I consider a general amnesty to be a necessary requirement;

-Those dismissed by decree-law must be restored to their positions;

-The restrictions on freedom of expression must be lifted.

ŞAHİN: WE NEED TO HURRY

Mehmet Ali Şahin, 23rd President of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, explained that the sole objective of the commission should be a ‘Turkey without terrorism’.

Cemil Çiçek also noted that it was impossible to come up with a solution without defining the problem, asking, ‘Will we discuss one issue, many issues, or every issue in this commission?’ The 27th President of the Assembly, İsmail Kahraman, said that ‘all political parties were united on 15 July’ and argued that the ‘spirit of 15 July’ should be captured in the solution commission established in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

DEFINITION OF CITIZENSHIP

Binali Yıldırım stated that the red lines of the Republic of Turkey are not open to discussion. He noted that peace cannot be established by making concessions from the fundamental values of the Republic, and said:

“We have clearly set out the red lines. The definition of citizenship must be reviewed and updated in an inclusive way. Constitutional citizenship is an indispensable reality, not on the basis of ethnic identity. But this reality must not conflict with the first four articles of our constitution.

DECENTRALISATION DEBATES

This structure, also described as decentralised, is solely an administrative structuring, completely closed to political and federal ideas. Municipalities with increased resources and powers meet the needs of the nation faster and easier.”

27th Term Speaker of Parliament Mustafa Şentop pointed to the importance of the process being transparent, accountable, and under parliamentary supervision. He stated that Öcalan’s call to lay down arms should not be devalued through forced interpretations.

WARNING FROM KURTULMUŞ

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey and Commission Chairman Numan Kurtulmuş drew attention to the fact that the demands of former speakers of parliament had converged. He said that there are groups who want to harm the process, and closed the meeting with the following words:

“We see that there are groups who want to harm the process, and even that since this meeting is being held publicly, there are those waiting at their keyboards asking ‘How do we intervene in this meeting’. Everyone in the commission expressed their proposals. No one should attempt to create the perception that we are working on a law here today.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Komisyonda “umut hakkı” önerisi, published in BirGün newspaper on August 29, 2025.