Proposal to protect those who ruin the climate

Environmental organisations, vocational chambers, academics and animal rights activists evaluated the Climate Law Proposal, which was adopted by the Environment Commission of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, as insufficient. The Union of Chambers of Engineers and Architects of Turkey (TMMOB) conducted a study on different aspects of the law proposal.

They listed what the flaws are and what should be done: “The Climate Law Proposal has been prepared with an approach that does not include the necessary data on issues that need to be addressed scientifically and excludes the public interest. This proposal, which was prepared before consultation with vocational chambers and related areas of expertise, was shaped according to the priorities of international and domestic capital groups.”

LEADING TO A MODEL BASED ON CARBON TRADE

In summary, the following points were emphasised in the report:

- Turkey is being driven towards a model based on carbon trade. Instead of a real reduction of emissions, a commercial structure is being created through carbon credits. This system provides flexibility to companies through certain financial instruments.

- The Emission Trading System established within the scope of the proposal gives industry and capital groups the right to emit within certain limits, thus creating a market mechanism based on carbon trading instead of aiming to reduce environmental impacts.

THE RISK OF DISASTER INCREASES IN CITIES

- Although it is stated that urbanisation policies are addressed in the context of climate change, the fact that the main cause of disasters is unplanned urbanisation and destruction of nature is ignored. Turning fertile agricultural lands and stream beds into housing, shrinking green areas and infrastructure planning without taking meteorological data into account increase the risk of natural events turning into disasters.

- The statements on the cultivation of crops resistant to climate change lead to the encouragement of large-scale agricultural companies in the agricultural sector. It is seen that the proposal does not take effective measures to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases and emphasises market mechanisms based on emission trading instead of an environmental protection approach.

- It does not provide a comprehensive and scientific approach to combat climate change.

