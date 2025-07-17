Prosecutor Gürlek trial held: Focus on the country's problems

Politics Service

The third hearing of the case against Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been imprisoned in Silivri for nearly four months, was held yesterday. He was accused of "threatening and targeting" İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek. The court ruled for İmamoğlu’s acquittal on the charge of "targeting". He was sentenced to 2 months and 15 days for "threat" and 1 year and 5 months for "insulting a public official".

One of the judges voted for İmamoğlu’s acquittal on all charges. Meanwhile, the political ban requested against İmamoğlu is expected to be upheld.

The hearing was attended by CHP leader Özgür Özel, TTB President Erinç Sağkan, representatives from TİP and the LEFT Party, and many labour and professional organisations.ü

In his defence, İmamoğlu addressed various issues, including the economy: “There has never been such isolation in the history of the Republic of Turkey. There is an Ekrem İmamoğlu who is silenced, not allowed to speak, feared even in a portrait photo. This is exactly the issue, listen carefully,” he said.

IS IT FORBIDDEN TO LOOK AT THE PROSECUTOR?

At that moment, the hearing prosecutor replied, “Don’t say it looking at me.” Responding to the prosecutor’s remark, İmamoğlu said: “Is it forbidden to look at you, Mr Prosecutor? Judge, am I not allowed to look at the prosecutor? If it’s forbidden, I won’t. I’m not keen to look anyway.”

İmamoğlu continued: “New indictments are being rushed and prepared in panic. They’re taking action against something I did when Ekrem was 18. I asked what they would do if he were 17. They said, ‘We would summon his guardian.’ I don’t even know if they’re being serious. We lose 12 martyrs. We can’t even question how we lost them. Those who act like nothing happened and boast endlessly now say nothing. We’re trapped in a system where even an LGS exam can’t be conducted fairly.

Since the March operations, we’ve entered a period of serious economic hardship. We know countries with a strong legal system and rule of law, raising future generations, will succeed. But we’re enduring what one person, managing with fake strategies saying ‘I’m an economist’, is making us go through. We’re paying the world’s highest interest rate, 46 percent. In a country with 60 percent cost increases, here we are. Industrialists and farmers can’t produce. We’re breaking records in bankruptcy filings. In this deepening crisis, income inequality among our people has worsened. While the minimum wage falls below the hunger threshold, look at what we’re dealing with.

The people will overcome this. Let them try to silence us all they want. We haven’t wronged anyone, and we won’t let our rights be taken. I have fought, and will continue to fight, against the use of the judiciary as a political tool. I stand firm against evil and evildoers, and I’m aware of my youth.”

“I want to stress that I am under intense attack as someone subjected to judicial harassment,” İmamoğlu said, before the presiding judge interrupted him, stating that the court’s CD recording needed to be refreshed. İmamoğlu resumed his speech:

“The phrase ‘final word’ doesn’t suit me. We’re never at the point where words run out. As someone facing judicial harassment, I’m under heavy attack. There is a nomadic trial process not held under the main roof of the court, but shifted to Silivri. There’s the ‘idiot’ case. I was sentenced to 2 years, 7 months, and 15 days, along with a political ban. It’s been pending at the appeals court for three years.

THREAT TO ONE PERSON

In the Beylikdüzü case, I face a judiciary that refused to give an opinion five times, which is unheard of in Turkey’s legal history. In my other cases, there is no prosecutor present. In this one, the prosecutor interrupted my defence. I don’t want to say ‘poor country, poor us’. I don’t want this court to be part of this chain. I want my brother Murat Çalık to be released. He’s being transferred from place to place. Enough is enough! Let the prosecutor here not frown at me. It won’t work. In this blessed land, I am a threat to one person only. And it’s not me, it’s the person the people consider a threat. I beat him four times at the ballot box, and I’ll beat him a fifth.”

∗∗∗

EVERYONE SHOULD COME TO THEIR SENSES

CHP’s imprisoned presidential candidate and İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was evaluated by Özgür Özel following the court ruling in the “Akın Gürlek” case: “At this point, amid such organised evil, the fact that a political ban wasn’t issued is positive for me. But it is still disgraceful that, in such a ridiculous case, he was convicted on two of the three charges.”

Özel added: “Given the terrible climate we are in, I don’t think this was the worst possible verdict. There’s no guarantee that those who inflict this oppression on us today won’t be judged here tomorrow. So everyone should do their job with sense.”

Reacting to a prosecutor whose name he didn’t mention, Özel said: “The other day I said something and apparently he got offended. I said, ‘There’s someone who needs to pull her hair back and get her head together.’ I meant that one person.”

He continued: "Does anyone not know about the White Toros on your desk? Who are you trying to intimidate by placing a White Toros on your desk! What kind of prosecutors are you appointing! They tell departing prosecutors, ‘Your chairman did this, I’ll treat you badly.’ You’ll only cause damage in proportion to your weight. Everything has a limit. One day I’ll speak out, name by name, one by one, and we’ll see if you can look your children in the eye. Who do you think you are! Get your head together, I’ll become your nightmare and haunt your dreams!”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Savcı Gürlek davası görüldü: Memleketin sorunlarına bakın, published in BirGün newspaper on July 17, 2025.