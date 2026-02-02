Protection for the boss, siege for the workers: Migros warehouse workers are resisting

The resistance launched on 23 January by Migros warehouse workers to defend their rights against a meagre 28 per cent pay rise and harsh working conditions has reached its 11th day.

Workers organised by DGD-SEN and union officials, who are continuing their protest in front of the Esenyurt Migros warehouse, were surrounded by riot police in the morning.

“AGAINST THE LAW”

Workers continuing their protest under heavy rainfall in the area wanted to set up a tent. However, security officials rejected this, stating that setting up a tent in the protest area was ‘against the law.’ The workers reacted strongly to this situation, saying, ‘Is it legal for us to wait soaking wet in the rain, but illegal for us to protect ourselves?’

“TURN EVERY MIGROS INTO A PROTEST ZONE”

DGD-SEN Organising Specialist Azad Erdinç stated in a speech in front of the warehouse, "We are surrounded, our right to protest is being restricted. They have surrounded us on all sides, squeezed us into one area and are saying we can only protest here. We say let's put up a tent so the workers don't get wet, but we are being prevented. They say protest in a 10-square-metre area. They talk to us about the law, but which law? Go inside and talk about the same law. Hundreds of crimes are being committed inside, but when it comes to us, it's the law. We will not break our resistance. We will come back tomorrow; it's not that easy. There is a side here, the open side of the police. They have put the workers on one side. Our call to everyone is: Turn every place where Migros is present into a resistance area."

‘WE WILL WIN BY RESISTING’

The workers chanted ‘We will win by resisting’ and ‘Workers are not slaves’ under police siege. The workers resolutely stated that they would not leave the warehouse entrance until they obtained their rights, despite all the pressure, cold and rain.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Patrona koruma, işçiye abluka: Migros depo işçileri direniyor, published in BirGün newspaper on February 2, 2026.