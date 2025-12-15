Protest in Ankara against attacks on students

Students from many different universities in Ankara gathered at Ankara University's Faculty of Language, History and Geography to show solidarity with students who had been attacked by fascist gangs.

The statement, which was also attended by representatives of many parties and trade unions, said, ‘For days, gangs have been lying in wait and carrying out attacks on patriotic, progressive, democratic, revolutionary young people who have been defending their school. But let everyone beware, because this country has revolutionaries.’

‘WE KNOW THESE GANGS FROM MARAŞ AND SİVAS’

Citizens stated that the fascist attacks at the Faculty of Language, History and Geography continue outside the university and that threats are increasing, adding, "We know what these gangs want to do, we know their methods. We know these gangs from Kahramanmaraş, Sivas, Piyangotepe. We know who these gangs serve under the guise of “Atatürkism”. We know their relationship with the United States, their relationship with the Ülkü Ocakları, their relationship with the Association for the Struggle Against Communism. Now we see how they are acting as tools of the AKP-MHP darkness in universities."

‘UNIVERSITIES ARE BEING REGRESSED BY GANGS’

Recalling that after 19 March, universities became a stronghold against the regime, it was stated, "Universities are being turned into the AKP's backyard using these gangs, revolutionary and progressive ideas are being suppressed, and they are trying to achieve their goals by attacking young people. However, let it not be forgotten; patriotic, progressive, democratic and revolutionary students are not alone. Everyone should beware because this country has revolutionaries."

On the other hand, it was noted that despite the fascist gangs in universities targeting students on social media and sharing images of their attacks, the Ankara Police have not taken any action against the gangs.

Following the march, the Ankara Medical Association, KESK, and TMMOB called for a press conference at 6 p.m. against the attacks on students.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Ankaralılar, öğrencilere yönelik saldırılara karşı buluştu, published in BirGün newspaper on December 15, 2025.