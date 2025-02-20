Public assets depleted, now it's the land’s turn

After selling off public factories, institutions, and enterprises, the AKP government has now turned to land sales. The Treasury kicked off 2025 by selling publicly owned real estate, signing off on 1.157 billion lira worth of transactions in January alone. This figure already accounts for 10% of the government’s 11.222 billion lira target for real estate revenues in 2025.

Land and plot sales made up the largest share of these transactions, generating 466.54 million lira, which represents 40% of total real estate revenues in January.

Additionally, under the category of “degraded forest land sales,” the government recorded 401.99 million lira in revenue. Another 57.46 million lira was generated from the sale of Treasury-owned agricultural land.

$4.6 BILLION IN PUBLIC LAND SOLD OVER 21 YEARS

The government’s privatization record has left a lasting mark in the country’s history, with valuable public assets being liquidated at an unprecedented scale. Between 2003 and 2024, Turkey’s privatization revenues amounted to $63.5 billion, with $4.66 billion of that coming from public land sales alone.

Since 1986, Turkey has generated a total of $71.56 billion from privatization, and a staggering 88.7% of this revenue was recorded during AKP’s rule.

Note: This text has been translated from the Turkish original entitled Taşı toprağı gözden çıkardılar published in BirGün newspaper on February 20, 2025.