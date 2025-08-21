Public facilities handed over to capital

Mustafa Bildircin

Under the AKP, numerous public assets, many of them built with great effort in the early Republic, were disposed of for a fraction of their value. Turkey’s privatisation history has been rewritten under AKP rule, witnessing sales of unprecedented scale.

Of the 160.66 billion TL worth of privatisations between 1986 and 2025, 157.63 billion TL took place during the AKP years. From Sümerbank properties to sugar factories, highly valuable public assets were handed over to capital.

SALE OF VALUABLE FACILITIES

Alongside other public properties, the government sold off hotels, holiday villages and social facilities where workers could once afford holidays. Between 2005 and 2025, 12 such facilities were sold to the private sector for a total of 1.02 billion TL.

Some of the public hotels, holiday villages and social facilities sold under AKP governments include:

Foça Holiday Village: 131 million TL

Çelik Palas Hotel: 45.8 million TL

TEKEL Bodrum Social Facility: 2.6 million TL

Büyük Efes Hotel: 158.8 million TL

Büyük Ankara Hotel: 48.7 million TL

İstanbul Hilton Hotel: 347.9 million TL

SALES AT FULL SPEED

The AKP continues to accelerate the sale of valuable public facilities. The Akçay Training and Recreation Facility, registered under TCDD and located in Balıkesir’s Edremit district, is also slated for sale. A bid of 741.6 million TL has reportedly been submitted for the 15,370-square-metre facility.

It is claimed that the primary school adjacent to the site has been demolished and that the company purchasing the facility will also acquire the school plot to build a “larger tourism complex.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kamu tesisleri artık sermayenin, published in BirGün newspaper on August 21, 2025.