Public hospitals are practically falling apart: They offer hotel-like comfort, if you can afford it

Sibel Bahçetepe

The statements by the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Vedat Işıkhan, that public hospitals provide ‘hotel-like comfort’ contradict the reality of the public health system. While public hospitals in many cities across the country have long been in need of maintenance and renovation, the dilapidated hospital rooms, toilets, and corridors show that the reality is very different. While the deplorable state of public hospitals is evident, healthcare workers and citizens point out that the current conditions are far from the ‘hotel-like comfort’ narrative. Citizens reacted, saying, ‘The Minister talks about comfort, but the comfort he refers to exists in private hospitals. There, there is hotel-like comfort. Those who can afford it enjoy that comfort. We don't want comfort; we want healthcare services.’

WE WANT HEALTHCARE, NOT HOTELS

Minister Işıkhan's statements during a programme he attended the previous day, saying, ‘Our hospitals provide our citizens with hotel-like comfort,’ and that Turkey's healthcare system is a model for the world, sparked a new debate. The rooms, toilets, patient and staff corridors of public hospitals are falling apart, air conditioning does not work in summer or winter, there is almost no soap or paper in the toilets, the food is unhygienic, and poisoning incidents are common. While state and education hospitals, which have long been in need of maintenance and renovation, continue to suffer from insufficient funding, overcrowding and physical problems, the ‘hotel comfort’ rhetoric has provoked public outrage.

Citizens who reacted to Minister Işıkhan's statements on social media wrote the following:

If we make an appointment, we can go to hospitals with hotel comfort. We will be examined in less than 5 minutes, and if we are lucky, our tests will be done. If we don't die, we will wait a few months! If we have the money, we can go to private hospitals that were opened so that some people can get rich.It would be pointless to ask why the Minister of Labour and Social Security is speaking like the Minister of Health. Everything is meaningless now, and looking for logic is absurd.In Erzurum, three hospital beds are crammed into a tiny room, leaving no space for relatives to even stand. I know how many times I've lain on the floor in the corridors. It never felt like hotel comfort.Right! It should be hotel-like comfort so that patients, who are customers as we've heard before, can sleep comfortably, but I don't know how many doctors are available to provide treatment and diagnosis!Our hospitals are like hotels, my friends, appreciate them, says the honourable minister. Note that they gave an appointment date five months from now for the cardiology department, just so you know, Minister.If I wanted hotel comfort, I'd go to a hotel. Hygiene and quality treatment are enough. Not an MRI a year from now.Hospitals aren't holiday resorts. People can't get appointments at hospitals; those without money are screwed. Are you messing with us? What are you after?What's needed isn't a hotel, but quality healthcare.You're absolutely right. Because there was no room in the cardiology intensive care unit, we waited all day in the emergency room at Çam Sakura City Hospital without any treatment for my wife. The nurse said there were people who had been waiting for four days. There really is hotel service, but it's a hotel that doesn't even give you water because we're in the emergency room. We want a hospital and a doctor, not a hotel.I was at Ankara Yenimahalle Education and Research Hospital two hours ago. It was like an intercity bus terminal. We didn't feel like we were in a hotel lobby.The beds in hospitals are filthy, the sheets are torn.

***

THE REAL PICTURE IS VERY DIFFERENT

Minister Işıkhan's statement that public hospitals ‘now provide hotel-like comfort’ was met with criticism from healthcare workers and doctors. Prof. Dr. Osman Küçükosmanoğlu, President of the Istanbul Medical Association, stated that ‘the experience of citizens and healthcare personnel is completely different,’ emphasising that the rosy picture painted by the Minister does not reflect reality. Küçükosmanoğlu said, "There are long queues in the outpatient clinics. Doctor's rest rooms are inadequate. There is no soap or toilet paper in the toilets. Canteens are inadequate; most doctors manage with food they bring from home.‘ Küçükosmanoğlu said that the average condition of the ostentatious rooms in city hospitals was not enough to hide the reality, adding, ’These are rooms intended for foreign patients, which the majority of poor people cannot access. Average public hospitals are still falling apart." Criticising the lack of investment in university hospitals, Küçükosmanoğlu said, ‘Established hospitals such as Çapa and Cerrahpaşa have been neglected for years. During the pandemic, services were provided in prefabricated barracks. Even hospitals that should be flagship institutions are being neglected.’ Noting that health policies contain deliberate neglect, Küçükosmanoğlu said that instead of the massive investments made in city hospitals, resources could be allocated to public hospitals and family health centres throughout Turkey, adding: ‘There are suite rooms for private hospitals and foreign patients. Most of the public cannot access these. This is a waste of public resources.’

***

SCENES FROM SOME PUBLIC HOSPITALS

Rooms are falling apart: Physical conditions are poor in many areas, such as hospital rooms, toilets, doctors' and nurses' rest rooms, and waiting corridors.

Air conditioners are not working: Complaints from hospitals indicate that air conditioners are not working and even windows cannot be opened.

Rest rooms are inadequate: The physical conditions of the rest rooms for healthcare workers are poor.

Meals are unhygienic: Healthcare workers and patients frequently complain about the poor quality and unhygienic nature of meals in public hospitals. It is common to find insects or unknown substances in the food.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kamu hastaneleri adeta dökülüyor: Otel konforu var ama parası olana, published in BirGün newspaper on March 12, 2026.