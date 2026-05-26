Public lands on sale

Havva Gümüşkaya

While public assets, the accumulation of the history of the Republic, are being disposed of one by one through privatisation policies, public plots and agricultural lands are now at the focal point of the selling wave. The last remaining large assets in the hands of the public are also being disposed of piece by piece.

In April alone, the revenue generated from the sale of public immovables reached 1 billion 811.6 million liras. While 829 million liras of this amount consisted of plot and land sales, 620.3 million liras was provided from the sale of 2/B lands (forested lands that have officially lost their forestry characteristics and are permitted for sale). The revenue generated from the sale of agricultural lands belonging to the Treasury stood at 164.3 million liras.

In the first four months of 2026, the revenue obtained from the sale of public assets reached 167 million dollars.

167 MILLION DOLLARS OF SALES IN FOUR MONTHS

A significant portion of the sales again consisted of public plots and areas within the scope of 2/B lands.

While public enterprises, which were the symbols of the Republic's industrial leap, have been transferred to private capital under the name of privatisation, the remaining public assets today are also being placed on the sales list.

Share sales accounted for 24.7 million dollars of the sales made in the January–April period of 2026.

While the sale of operational facilities stood at 13.8 million dollars, immovable property sales reached 127.4 million dollars. The amount of transfers made to public institutions was recorded as 1.1 million dollars.

CONSUMED BY SELLING OVER 23 YEARS

During the periods of AKP governments, the country's largest companies, factories, ports, energy production facilities, electricity and natural gas distribution networks, and public lands were sold to domestic and foreign private companies. Since the privatisation process began in 1986, a total of 73 billion 687 million dollars of privatisation has been carried out in Turkey.

Out of this, 46 billion 125 million dollars consisted of share sales, 18 billion 827 million dollars of enterprise and facility sales, 5 billion 856 million dollars of immovable property sales, 688.5 million dollars of hotel and social facility sales, 745.2 million dollars of asset sales, and 1 billion 446 million dollars of transfers to public institutions and organisations.

A 65 billion 635 million dollar portion of the total privatisation revenue was obtained during the AKP era. While the most strategic and most profitable public enterprises of Turkey were included within the scope of privatisation during this period, today it is the turn of the last valuable public immovables.

2026 WILL BE A RECORD YEAR

The Medium-Term Programme had also pointed out that one of the highest privatisation leaps in history is on the horizon in 2026. It is estimated that privatisation revenue will reach 185 billion liras in 2026.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Kamunun toprakları satışta, published in BirGün newspaper on May 26, 2026.