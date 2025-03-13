Public letter: We protest Google’s destructive embargo

As independent media organizations operating in Turkey, we once again find ourselves facing Google's embargo on our reader traffic and the devastating consequences it entails. We urge the public, especially our readers, to recognize the severity of this situation, as it is of critical importance.

After the first embargo in October 2024, which lasted for about a month, the traffic flow to news websites was once again wiped out starting in late January. In just one day, 98% of the reader traffic directed through Google’s ‘Discover’ and ‘News’ tools was eliminated for numerous news websites, most of which are independent media outlets.

Despite all our efforts, we have been unable to establish a stable and meaningful dialogue with Google to address these sudden and drastic traffic losses, which lack any reasonable explanation—including algorithm changes.

It is crucial to emphasize that Google's unchecked power to unilaterally alter traffic flow based solely on its own interests does not only impact the visibility of media organizations.

This ‘new’ internet news ecosystem, where independent media outlets are disproportionately ignored, also restricts public access to news. In the long run, this situation poses an irreversible financial threat to media institutions that are already struggling under various pressures.

The recent closure of Gazete Duvar, which should have been among the signatories of this statement, underscores the alarming reality of the danger we are trying to highlight.

For these reasons, as independent media organizations operating in Turkey, we declare that we will continue to defend our institutional rights, the labor of our employees, and the support of our readers across all platforms against Google's actions.

We will pursue legal action at both national and international levels, including filing complaints with the Competition Authority, and we will remain steadfast in monitoring the damage Google has caused, both globally and in our country.

We also call on relevant state institutions in Turkey to take necessary measures to prevent Google or any other tech monopoly from targeting the public’s right to access news and independent journalism. We urge them to implement regulations that strengthen local media while ensuring open channels for dialogue without discrimination among media outlets.

To advertisers who generate revenue in Turkey:

A significant portion of your earnings is spent on internet advertising to reach consumers and increase visibility. However, due to Google's embargo, news sites—one of the primary points of connection with consumers—have lost up to 90% of their readership, rendering these advertising investments ineffective. Until Google and other tech giants reverse these actions and a transparent, legally regulated system is established, we urge you to direct your advertising investments directly to media organizations operating in Turkey instead of relying on these platforms.

A call to our readers:

The crisis facing independent media is a crisis for all citizens who wish to access free and independent news. More than that, it is a crisis of democracy.

Do not rely on Google for news, instead, visit your preferred news websites directly to bypass this hidden embargo and support independent media.

If you have the means, subscribe to or donate to the media organizations you follow.

We can only overcome these difficult times through your support and solidarity.

With respect,

Artı Gerçek

BirGün

Diken

Ekonomim

Gazete Pencere

Kısa Dalga

Medyascope

T24

Source: Kamuoyuna açık mektup: Google’ın yıkıcı ambargosunu protesto ediyoruz