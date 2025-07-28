Public on alert against mega fire: Palace counting aircraft

Gökay Başcan

The government was helpless in the face of the fires that broke out with the onset of warmer weather. The flames, which engulfed the country, particularly Bursa and Karabük, destroyed forests and entire ecosystems, forcing citizens to evacuate.

The palace regime, which opened up forested areas to tourism, mining and energy companies, is trying to extinguish the fires with prayers and wishes.

Experts say that the government ignored warnings that ‘precautions should be taken before fires break out’ and that the government failed to respond adequately when the fires broke out. Describing the fight against the fires as ‘a war,’ experts point out that the climate crisis has been ignored, workers are few, untrained and lack protective equipment, and there is no cooperation between institutions, making failure inevitable. Finally, fires that broke out and continue to burn, particularly in Bursa and Karabük, have caused a major disaster. The fire that started in the Kestel district of Bursa and spread to Gürsu and Osmangazi continued into its second day yesterday.

EVACUATIONS CONTINUE

Bursa Metropolitan Mayor Mustafa Bozbey stated that the fire affected an area of approximately 3,000 hectares. The fire in Gürsu, which spread to residential areas, turned buildings to ashes.

In Karabük, the fires that started on 23 July continued yesterday. The governor's office announced that 928 families living in 19 villages had been evacuated from their homes.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 1,839 citizens in Karabük and 1,765 citizens in Bursa had been evacuated to safe places.

Citizens also mobilised during the fires. Citizens trying to extinguish the flames also attempted to transport animals from the evacuated areas to safe areas.

ONGOING IN MANY REGIONS

Fires continued to burn forests in many other regions. Fires near the Bulgarian town of Lesovo reached the Turkish border. Fires that broke out the previous day in Maraş continued yesterday. Fires in Buca, Izmir, were quickly extinguished.

Speaking to BirGün, Hüsrev Özkara, President of the Turkish Association of Foresters, pointed out that once again, there was a lack of preparation for the fires. Özkara stated that organisations in Marmara and Karadeniz were weaker than those in Akdeniz, saying, "It is impossible to extinguish fires without inter-institutional cooperation. Cooperation must be developed through prior practical experience. As we have witnessed again, last-minute support efforts are ineffective."

Özkara also pointed out that the General Directorate of Forests cannot succeed alone, as many institutions, including their own, were not involved in the process. "We have been saying this for years, but there is a system that does not listen to us. We must raise awareness in society by involving local authorities, the gendarmerie and other institutions in this process."

Özkara emphasised that even if citizens have good intentions, it is dangerous for them to be in the fire areas, saying, "You cannot solve the problem with a plastic bottle. The large number of people also makes evacuation difficult. The wind is very strong, and the people fighting the fire on the ground need to be coordinated and disciplined. Otherwise, we may face even greater disasters."

Özkara, pointing out that the workers are few and untrained, said, "A job advertisement was posted, and new workers were hired. I hope they don't send these workers to the field this year. Because these people need proper training first. They're sending someone who's only been on the job for a month to fight a fire.

This is unacceptable—you can't fight fires like this, and you're putting workers' lives at risk. There aren't enough staff on the fire trucks. You're trying to connect 25-metre hoses piece by piece to get close to the fire. A worker can hold the hose for 15 minutes, then they need to be replaced. You can't work for more than four to five hours in a fire," he said.

"People fighting fires have no or insufficient personal protective equipment," said Özkara. "They should have oxygen masks, fire-resistant clothing and footwear. As long as the weather conditions continue to affect the fires, it will become increasingly difficult to achieve results. We need to reduce the number of fires. The annual average number of fires, which was 1,435, has risen to 2,792 over the past 10 years. Last year, it reached 3,800."

Özkara also addressed the issue of aerial vehicles, which has been widely discussed in public, stating: ‘It is not possible to respond to some fires with aerial vehicles. It is difficult for aerial vehicles to intervene in such intense fires. Furthermore, aerial vehicles are very expensive. The real focus should be on ground forces, because it is ground forces that actually extinguish fires.’

ANOTHER WORKER HAS LOST THEİR LİFE

Workers who are portrayed as heroes on social media by the government, using terms such as “fighters against fire” and “martyrs”, but who are paid 53 lira (~1.30 USD) a day, work without shifts and are not provided with adequate protective equipment or training, continue to struggle in extremely dangerous conditions. Ramazan Şaşkın, a firefighter battling the blaze in Bursa, died of a heart attack. Şaşkın was laid to rest yesterday.

HEROISM DOES NOT EXTINGUISH FIRES

Every success story that AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ministers have tried to write since the first day of the fires has been destroyed with each new fire. As the flames turned more and more areas to ash, the government accelerated its social media posts at the same rate.

In his post yesterday, Erdoğan listed the vehicles deployed to fight the fires, while citizens struggled against the flames. At the time of Erdoğan's speech, the fires had engulfed many areas, particularly Bursa and Karabük. Presidential Chief Advisor Oktay Saral, in response to the government's inability to contain the growing forest fires, posted, ‘O God! Help us!’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Halk mega yangına karşı alarmda: Saray uçak sayıyor, published in BirGün newspaper on July 28, 2025.