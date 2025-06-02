Purchasing 160,000 pepper spray

İsmail Arı

The arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor and Presidential Candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu on 19 March reignited social opposition. As city squares and universities across the country turned into protest sites, the General Directorate of Security continued to stockpile supplies.

The General Directorate of Security, affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, which purchased 100,000 five-chamber gas cartridges and 10,000 boxes of 400-millilitre pepper spray in April, will hold new tenders to purchase 160 more pepper spray canisters. The pepper spray, masks and rifles that the Security Directorate announced it will purchase are as follows:

•26 May: 50,000 smoke-dispersing and hand-thrown gas grenades

•29 May: 13,000 gas masks

•29 May: 50,000 gas filters

•18 June: 100 four-barrel gas rifles

•23 June: 110,000 pepper spray cans

Since tenders related to defence, security, or intelligence, or those that must be conducted in secrecy, are not subject to the Public Procurement Law, the results of these tenders will not be disclosed. In other words, which company received the tenders and for how many million Turkish Liras, as well as who supplied the pepper spray, will remain confidential.

‘PEPPER SPRAY IS A CHEMICAL WEAPON’

Meanwhile, the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) stated in its statement on 21 March that pepper spray should be classified as a chemical weapon and banned. The TTB's statement read: "The use of violence and chemical gases against citizens exercising their constitutional right to assembly, demonstration and march is unacceptable. Tear gas, which we have scientifically proven can have very serious consequences for both public and individual health, should be classified as a chemical weapon and its use should be immediately banned."

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled 160 bin kutu biber gazı alacaklar, published in BirGün newspaper on June 2, 2025.