Questions remain unanswered in the murder of Hakan Tosun

Öznur Tosun, sister of journalist Hakan Tosun, who was beaten to death in Esenyurt, İstanbul, reacted to the trial process.

Öznur Tosun stated that they asked, ‘Why did you kill Hakan Tosun?’ and added, "We asked what happened to Hakan Tosun on 10 October. On 11 October, we learned that Hakan Tosun was in hospital. We all saw that he was beaten and taken to hospital on the night of 10 October, at risk of dying. Now we are asking why you killed Hakan Tosun. We are not getting any answers to any of these questions."

Tosun said that the reason these questions remain unanswered is a sign that the judiciary is indifferent, adding, "The fact that gangs on the streets attempt to kill people in cold blood, kill them, and then turn around and leave leaves us with a question mark. How safe are we? How safe are our streets? How sure are we that no one else like Hakan Tosun will be killed? This silence will burn us all. It will burn our homes, it will burn our streets, it will burn the justice system. And they will become even stronger with this. They will continue to do these things."

‘THEY MUST RECEIVE THE HEAVIEST PUNISHMENTS’

Tosun continued his statement as follows:

"We want everyone mentioned in the Hakan Tosun case to be tried. They must receive the heaviest punishments so that people do not die on the streets in the future. People should not be at the mercy of others. We are striving for this, we are fighting for this. And we will continue until the end. I ask why you killed Hakan Tosun. I ask as a sister. I ask as a citizen. I ask as a human being. I invite everyone who shares these feelings as a human being to ask this question. Why did you kill Hakan Tosun? Where is the justice in this country? Where is the justice system? Why are we forced to fight for this without even having the chance to grieve? Who can we trust in this country? I want answers to these questions. And let's ask them together. Hakan Tosun is dead, let no other lives be lost."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Hakan Tosun cinayetinde sorular yanıtsız kaldı: Ablası Öznur Tosun'dan yargı sürecine tepki, published in BirGün newspaper on November 11, 2025.