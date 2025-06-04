Quotas condemn tea producers to poverty

Bilge Su Yıldırım

Tea producers formed queues in front of the Çayeli Okumuş Tea Factory in Rize. Tea producers who brought their tea to the factory in pickup trucks said they were forced to sell their tea at a loss. Producers explained that they could not sell their tea due to the quota restrictions imposed on Çaykur and the low prices set by the Turkish Agricultural Credit Cooperative due to its partnership with private factories. They reacted by saying, “This is the picture of the respect shown to farmers!”

YOU CAN'T SELL TO EITHER ÇAYKUR OR THE PRIVATE SECTOR

Tea producer Barış Pirim, recalling that Çaykur reduced its daily tea quota after Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı's visit to Rize, said:

“The main place where tea producers can sell their tea is the public sector, the state, i.e. Çaykur. Due to the quota, we cannot sell as much tea to Çaykur as we want. The private sector, knowing we have no choice, offers to buy it at rock-bottom prices. Tea producers are forced to choose between the two. We want to supply tea to the Agricultural Credit Cooperative, but since it has leased private tea factories here, it amounts to the same thing as selling to the private sector at rock-bottom prices. The Okumuş Tea Factory is also a factory leased by the Cooperative. We were told to bring our tea today (yesterday) because the Cooperative would be making purchases. We loaded it onto trucks and brought it. When we arrived, we were told, ‘We're not buying today. Either we'll take half of the tea dry and pay half of the money in November, or we'll buy it at 20 lira gross on 20 June.’ We are in an inflationary environment; the money we will receive in November will lose its value and mean nothing. Paying 20 lira gross means giving it away for nothing; your labour becomes worthless.”

Pirim, who said they had to accept the gross 20 lira payment on 20 June, continued with the following statements: “We are doing a really difficult job. We go to the fields at 4 in the morning and come out at 6 in the evening. In this situation, we are not getting the reward for our labour. This is not what the farmer, the tea producer, deserves.”

THE MINIMUM PRICE IS NOT BEING ADHERED TO

Rize Agricultural Chamber President Bünyamin Arslan reported that they have observed private companies purchasing tea from producers below the minimum price, stating that these issues will persist until the ‘Tea Law’ is enacted. Arslan noted that the usual problems in the tea sector are being experienced very intensely this year, saying, “Mechanised agriculture has minimised our unemployment problem, but the rapid harvest in mechanised agriculture is currently blocking the sector.”

Pointing out that Çaykur's fresh tea processing capacity is 9,200 tonnes and the total fresh tea processing capacity of the private sector is 16,000 tonnes, Arslan said that producers harvest more than 25,000 tonnes and added, “We are experiencing a significant drop in prices below the base price. We observe that the private sector, which is turning this problem caused by producers' intensive harvesting into an opportunity, is purchasing at 18 lira below the base price. As long as the private sector continues to purchase at low prices in the face of these stockpiles, we will produce low-quality tea, and the sector will become stagnant. As long as we do not make our own plans, opportunists will have opportunities.”

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Kota, çay üreticilerini sefalete mahkûm ediyor, published in BirGün newspaper on June 4, 2025.