Reactionary attack on the LEFT Party Istanbul Provincial Organisation building

LEFT Party Istanbul Provincial Organisation building hit by a reactionary attack

The shutter of the LEFT Party Istanbul Provincial Organisation building was spray-painted with “long live sharia” by a group whose identity has not yet been determined.

It was also reported that a group attacked the anti-sharia banner that the LEFT Party hung in Üsküdar.

The LEFT Party Istanbul Provincial Organisation shared a statement about the attack on social media.

The full statement published by the LEFT Party is as follows:

WE WILL RAISE OUR STRUGGLE FOR SECULARISM IN THE STRONGEST WAY EVERYWHERE WE ARE

“Last week, because they raised the demand for secularism, our comrades were first targeted by reactionaries and then subjected to a house arrest sentence by the court they were brought before.

After the detentions, our party continues its political work in İstanbul and across Turkey against sharia and fascism.

A handful of sharia-minded groups backed by the imperialists who want to condemn our country and our region to Taliban regimes attacked our İstanbul Provincial Office and our banner work in Üsküdar in the evening hours when our comrades were not there.

We will send this minority group that pines for a sharia regime, the Palace advisers who applaud them and embolden them and the political Islamist one-man regime into the dark pages of history.

The progressives and revolutionaries of this country will not settle accounts with the reactionary one-man regime and its protégés in dark, secluded corners but in the streets and squares.

No stepping back! We will raise our struggle for secularism in the strongest way everywhere we are.”

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

While LEFT Party members were hanging a banner in Istanbul Sefaköy that read “Against sharia, a secular, revolutionary, democratic republic”, a passer-by staged a provocation and LEFT Party members were targeted by reactionary pages on social media. Citing this banner as grounds, LEFT Party members were taken into custody and given a house arrest sentence.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled SOL Parti İstanbul İl Örgütü binasına gerici saldırı, published in BirGün newspaper on February 3, 2026.