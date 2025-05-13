Real peace will only come once the regime is gone

Announcing the decisions of the congress held between 5-7 May, the PKK declared that the organisational structure was dissolved and the armed struggle method was ended. The declaration said: "The 12th Congress of the PKK has decided to dissolve the organisational structure of the PKK and to end the armed struggle method in order to be managed and carried out by Leader Apo and to end the activities carried out under the name of the PKK." "Current developments in the Middle East in the context of World War III make it inevitable to reorganise Kurdish-Turkish relations" the PKK's concluding statement said.

Stated that the congress was held simultaneously in two different locations due to security reasons and 232 delegates attended the congress and added: "The 12th Congress of the PKK decided to dissolve the organisational structure of the PKK and end the method of armed struggle in order to be managed and carried out by Leader Apo and ended the activities carried out under the name of the PKK."

1924 CONSTITUTION AND LAUSANNE EMPHASISED

In the declaration criticising the Treaty of Lausanne and the 1924 Constitution, the following statements were made: "Leader Apo adopted the perspective of the Democratic Republic of Turkey, in which the common homeland and the Kurdish-Turkish peoples are the founding elements, and the Democratic Nation understanding as the framework for the solution of the Kurdish question, taking as reference the period before the Treaty of Lausanne and the 1924 Constitution, when Kurdish-Turkish relations were problematised. The Kurdish revolts throughout the history of the Republic, the historical dialectic of Kurdish-Turkish relations of 1000 years and the 52-year struggle of the Leadership have shown that the Kurdish question can only be solved on the basis of a Common Homeland and Equal Citizenship. The current developments in the Middle East in the context of World War 3 also make it inevitable to reorganise Kurdish-Turkish relations."

The Parliament and parties were pointed to and called for “responsibility”: "At this stage, it is important for the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to play its role with historical responsibility. Likewise, we call on all political parties represented in the parliament, especially the government and the main opposition party, non-governmental organisations, religious and belief communities, democratic press organisations, opinion leaders, intellectuals, academics, artists, labour unions, women's and youth organisations, ecological movements to take responsibility and participate in the peace and democratic society process.

The struggle of the peoples, women and the oppressed will gain a new level if the left-socialist forces, revolutionary structures, organisations and personalities of Turkey embrace the Peace and Democratic Society process."

PEACE WILL NOT COME UNTIL THE REGIME GOES

The process, which started on 1 October with the call of the regime's partner MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli to Öcalan, has evolved into a new era with the PKK's announcement that it has laid down arms and dissolved itself. The silence of the guns is undoubtedly a very positive development for the peoples of Turkey and the Middle East. However, the first statements from the government and its supporters revealed the real intention behind the process. It is seen that the process, which was initiated in order to take a position in the new US-oriented design of post-Assad Syria and the Middle East, is built on dividing the opposition by taking the Kurdish movement to its side with the new constitutional formula in domestic politics, thus prolonging the life of the regime and putting President Erdoğan in the presidential seat once again. The government supporters, who are trying to blow the wind of spring, reintroduce the dream of neo-Ottomanism in foreign policy, while at home they argue that the political balances will change with the ‘national and domestic alliance’ discourse. It is obvious that real peace and democracy cannot come without the removal of the Palace regime, which is the source of all the crises in the country today.

THE SILENCE OF GUNS MUST NOT BECOME A PROP FOR THE REGIME

Following the PKK’s announcement, the LEFT Party issued a statement. Describing the decision to end the armed struggle as significant, the statement warned: "However, the good that will come from the silencing of weapons should not be used to support evil that serves the survival of the government." The full statement read: "As a Party that has been advocating for the end of the war, which has caused deep wounds among the people for many years and destroyed the grounds for coexistence, we find it important that the decision to end the armed struggle announced today has been made. We hope that this decision will strengthen the will for peace and coexistence. On the other hand, the good that will come from the silencing of the weapons should not be used to support evil that serves the survival of the government. As all working people, Kurdish, Turkish, Alevi, Sunni, Kurdish, Turkish, Alevi, Sunni, who have suffered great pain and been condemned to poverty and misery, we will win our future by multiplying the united popular opposition that now fills the streets against the one-man regime."

TKP: “Our party naturally supports the aspect of the process described as ‘the silence of arms.’ However, we oppose the content of today’s announcement, which aligns with the framework previously articulated by Bahçeli, Öcalan and AKP officials and the historical trajectory of the preparations that mean the continuation and a new phase of the AKP government’s 23-year policies.”

EMEP MP İskender Bayhan: “This is a historic turning point both for resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkey and for the working class and labourers’ struggle for democratic rights and socialism. Yet the urgent need remains to unite and fight for real popular sovereignty, people’s democracy, and socialism, beginning with the halting of military operations and recognition of the Kurdish people’s democratic demands.”

TİP leader Erkan Baş: “The pain of war, violence, terror, however we name it is borne by the poor of this country. That’s why peace is a real longing, demand, and dream for us. Those who need peace most should shoulder the most responsibility now. We can achieve this."

WIDESPREAD COVERAGE IN INTERNATIONAL MEDIA

The PKK’s announcement that it had dissolved its organisational structure and ended its armed struggle received extensive international media coverage. German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) reported it as a “breaking news” development.

French newspaper Le Monde featured the news on its front page, stating that the PKK had decided to lay down arms in response to a call from PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan. France 24 called it a “historic decision” and reported that the PKK had decided to dissolve itself and end the armed struggle, taking this step upon Öcalan’s call, who would now lead the process. Erdoğan, it noted, had declared his determination to rid the country of the “terror scourge.”

The New York Times in the US headlined: “Kurdish rebel group says it will end conflict with Turkish state.” Reuters published: “PKK-linked agency announces Kurdish PKK has disbanded and ended its insurgency in Turkey.

GOVERNMENT SIDE SATISFIED

Following the PKK’s congress decision, several statements were made by government figures. While AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan remained silent during his speech at the Council of State’s 157th Anniversary, the first official response came from AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik.

Çelik said, “The developments will be presented to the President. In this context, the disbandment and disarmament decisions of the terrorist organisation must be implemented in all dimensions, domestically and abroad and in concrete terms.”

REFORMS TO BE MADE

Presidential advisor Mehmet Uçum emphasised a new reform agenda in a statement on X, saying: “A Turkey free of terrorism is not an end, but a new beginning. With the end of this stage, a new era of ascent begins for Turkey.” He continued, “Comprehensive reforms will be made in the fields of democracy and law. A new stage will be reached, in which national and international law is given concrete expression.”

NECESSARY STEPS TO BE TAKEN

AKP Deputy Chair Efkan Ala stated they would implement the necessary mechanisms. Without elaborating, he said: “At this significant stage, we will operate the relevant mechanisms to manage the process properly.”

PRACTICAL STEPS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, “Following this decision, we will discuss the practical steps to be taken,” adding, “Our greatest wish is to expand social justice, economic prosperity, and the space for freedom and security in Turkey, and to deepen relations between Turkey and neighbouring states on a people-to-people basis.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç also described the development as a “turning point,” emphasising a “Turkey free of terrorism.”

DEM PARTY: NOT A PROCESS OF CONCESSION OR SURRENDER

The DEM Party Central Executive Board (MYK), led by Co-Chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, held a meeting. Party Spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan, referring to the PKK’s dissolution and disarmament announcement, said, “We must not waste this great opportunity,” pointing once again to the Parliament. Highlights from Doğan’s statement:

“A chapter is closing, and a new, hopeful one is opening for all of us. The barriers once cited as justification for stalling a democratic solution to the Kurdish question now appear removed. Because today, the PKK has announced its farewell to arms. We must not let this opportunity go to waste. We should say ‘Glad we did it’ not ‘What a pity.’ We welcome the early statements from the government. They are positive. But of course, we will watch the coming days together.”

PARLIAMENT WAS HIGHLIGHTED

“As a party, we see this process as a brand-new opportunity founded on peace, democracy, and freedom. We must unite our strengths to make this historical opportunity permanent. The task before us is to build a Democratic Republic where law and politics function properly. The most important address for this is of course Parliament. Because Parliament now bears the responsibility to undertake the most beneficial work of the century. This is not a process of concession or surrender; it is a process to build peace and a democratic society.”

BARZANI EXPRESSES SUPPORT

Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani issued a statement regarding the PKK’s congress decision, describing it as a historic step that could open a new page for the region. The statement read: “We welcome the PKK’s decision to abandon the armed struggle and heed Mr. Öcalan’s call. We consider this a historic step that will open a new page for the region. It is a sign of political maturity and paves the way for genuine dialogue that will strengthen coexistence and stability in Turkey and the broader region.”

THANKS TO ÖCALAN

MHP leader Bahçeli stated, “The seeds of peace sown in every corner of our Turkish homeland have now been watered with hope, budded, and blossomed.” He added, “Our party and the People’s Alliance have not stepped back in any way. DEM Party and İmralı have carefully read the risks and threats facing our country. In unity of action, faith, and destiny, the burden of terror and separatism carried on our nation’s back for decades has been addressed, and, thank God, a result has been achieved.” Bahçeli thanked Erdoğan, Abdullah Öcalan, the DEM Party delegation and the Turkish Armed Forces.

MESSAGE FROM DEMİRTAŞ

DEM Party MP for Van and İmralı Committee member Pervin Buldan visited former HDP Co-Chair Selahattin Demirtaş in Edirne Prison. After a two-hour meeting regarding the PKK’s disarmament and dissolution decision, Buldan conveyed Demirtaş’s message:

“Greetings and love to all. With the pain and memory of Mr. Sırrı, we also carry the hope brought by the steps taken for peace. We thank the PKK leadership, especially honourable Öcalan, honourable President, honourable Bahçeli, honourable Özel, the DEM Party leadership, all party leaders, especially honourable Ahmet Türk and honourable Pervin Buldan, for this historic step taken in memory of Mr. Sırrı. Now is the time to work together sincerely for the realisation of peace, prosperity, democracy, and freedoms. May it be auspicious for all.”

WHAT HAPPENED IN THE PROCESS?

The PKK’s announcement marked a new phase shaped, from the Palace’s perspective, by the broader redesign of the Middle East. The process between the state and the PKK was triggered by MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli’s handshake with DEM Party in Parliament and proceeded step by step. Key developments:

• 1 October 2024: MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli shook hands with DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan and MPs during the Parliament’s opening session. Bahçeli said, “We are entering a new era. While we wish for peace in the world, we must also secure peace in our own country.”

• 3 October 2024: Bahçeli held his first meeting with AKP President Tayyip Erdoğan following his call.

• 8 October 2024: In his party’s group meeting, Bahçeli said: “The hand I extended to DEM is an offer to become a party of Turkey.” DEM Party responded by saying “concrete steps must be taken.”

• 9 October 2024: Erdoğan publicly expressed support for MHP leader Bahçeli for the first time in his party’s group meeting.

• 15 October 2024: In another group meeting, Bahçeli directly called on Öcalan to dissolve the PKK. On the same day, DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan responded, “Lift the isolation.”

• 22 October 2024: Bahçeli again addressed the issue, saying, “If the isolation of the terrorist leader is lifted, let him come to the DEM Party group meeting and declare that terror has ended and the organisation has been dissolved.” For the first time, Bahçeli referred to an “expectation of hope” for Öcalan.

• 23 October 2024: The first contact with PKK leader Öcalan was made by his nephew, DEM Party Şanlıurfa MP Ömer Öcalan, who visited İmralı.

• 26 November 2024: Bahçeli stated that DEM Party should hold a face-to-face meeting with İmralı. DEM Party made its first formal application after this statement.

• 7 December 2024: US and Western-backed Syrian jihadist groups took control of Damascus and announced Assad’s overthrow, sparking debates about a new imperialist design in the region.

• 28 December 2024: DEM Party delegation visited İmralı for the first time. DEM MPs Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder met with Öcalan.

• 29 December 2024: After the visit, a message was delivered stating that Öcalan was ready to make a call. Following this, the DEM delegation began visiting other political parties in Parliament.

• 14 January 2025: Bahçeli announced that a second meeting should take place in İmralı and a call should be issued.

• 22 January 2025: The İmralı delegation held its second meeting with Abdullah Öcalan.

• 28 January 2025: Bahçeli repeated his call for the PKK to disarm.

• 4 February 2025: DEM Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan stated that Öcalan would make a historic call and added, “Now the ball is in Erdoğan’s court.”

• 16–18 February 2025: The DEM İmralı delegation visited the Kurdistan Regional Government in Iraq.

• 27 February 2025: The delegation, including Ahmet Türk, DEM Co-Chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, MPs Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Pervin Buldan, Cengiz Çiçek, and Asrın Law Office lawyer Faik Özgür Erol, met with Öcalan for the third time. Following this, Öcalan’s statement was read at Taksim Elite Hotel in İstanbul, saying: “All groups must lay down arms and the PKK must dissolve itself.”

• 10 April 2025: Erdoğan hosted the İmralı delegation. The closed-door meeting was also attended by AKP Deputy Chair Efkan Ala and MİT Chief İbrahim Kalın. Reports indicated the meeting was positive.

• 14 April 2025: Delegation member Sırrı Süreyya Önder was hospitalised in intensive care at Florence Nightingale Hospital in İstanbul due to a heart condition.

• 18 April 2025: The planned meeting between the delegation and Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç on 18 April was postponed due to Önder’s hospitalisation.

• 21 April 2025: The delegation, without Sırrı Süreyya Önder, met with Öcalan for the fourth time.

• 24 April 2025: The DEM delegation met with Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

• 3 May 2025: Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Deputy Speaker of Parliament and a member of the İmralı delegation, passed away in hospital during his ongoing treatment.

• 5 May 2025: AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik stated that they expected the PKK’s disarmament and self-dissolution process to materialise “within days.”

• 9 May 2025: The PKK announced that it had held its 12th congress between 5 and 7 May. “Congress decisions will be shared in the coming days,” it stated.

• 12 May 2025: The PKK officially announced that it had dissolved its organisation and decided to lay down arms.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Asıl barış rejim gidince gelecek, published in BirGün newspaper on May 13, 2025.